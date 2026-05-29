ZavoVentures Hosts Invite-Only Deal-Making Dinner Connecting Tech Founders with Investors and Strategic Partners

ZavoVentures Hosts Exclusive Deal-Making Dinner Connecting Startup Founders and Investors

The ZavoVentures dinner encourages founders to step away from “investor deck mode” and instead lead with their authentic story, vision, and long-term value.

These dinners are intentionally curated for founders and investors seeking meaningful relationships built on strong investor narratives, authenticity, transparency, and mutual value.” — Liana Zavo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZavoVentures , the investment arm of ZavoMedia PR Group , recently hosted its Founder–Investor Deal-Making Dinner on May 14th, an exclusive, invite-only evening designed to connect tech startup founders with aligned investors, capital partners, and strategic collaborators through curated conversations and relationship-driven deal flow.Unlike traditional networking events focused solely on polished pitch decks and transactional introductions, the ZavoVentures dinner encourages founders to step away from “investor deck mode” and instead lead with their authentic story, vision, and long-term value proposition. The evening was designed to foster meaningful conversations that build trust, credibility, and genuine fundraising momentum.As the startup ecosystem becomes increasingly digital, ZavoVentures believes in the growing importance of cultivating in-person relationships where founders and investors can engage beyond surface-level networking. The dinner created a high-level environment where strategic partnerships, aligned capital, and long-term business relationships could develop organically. Liana Zavo , founder of ZavoVentures and an investor relations and public relations expert, is known for curating strategic investor roadshows for biotech, healthtech, fintech, SaaS, and legaltech founders. Through her extensive network of family offices, venture capital firms, hedge funds, and private equity groups, she helps connect companies raising Series A, B, and C rounds as well as SPAC and IPO-stage opportunities with aligned investors and strategic visibility opportunities.Through its unique VC-PR hybrid model, ZavoVentures helps founders bridge the gap between visibility and capital by supporting fundraising strategy, investor relations, legal introductions, media positioning, and high-level public relations opportunities. The firm focuses on helping founders strengthen credibility, refine investor narratives, and gain access to strategic relationships that can accelerate long-term growth.“These dinners are intentionally curated for founders and investors seeking meaningful relationships built on strong investor narratives, authenticity, transparency, and mutual value,” said Liana Zavo. “Our goal is to create an environment where deal flow develops naturally and where long-term, aligned partnerships take priority over transactional networking.”Attendee Highlights & QuotesThe May 14th dinner brought together founders, advisors, and operators across the startup ecosystem, including:Alina Kipnis, Foster Garvey—Startup attorney and advisor helping founders navigate legal blind spots and build stronger companies.“I’ve attended Liana Zavo’s events in the past, and this is exactly the type of room startups need when looking for strong representation, strategic guidance, and meaningful connections.” https://www.linkedin.com/in/alinakipnisesq/ Tess Katula, Search Works, LLC—a recruiter for Search Works, who shared that the dinner has helped connect her with founders and investors that continue to propel her career forward. { https://www.linkedin.com/in/tess-katula-05a812143/ Jordan Bronstein—Business Consultant and Strategic Advisor at Sequoia:“I was impressed by how Liana Zavo moderated the room and gave us the opportunity to get to know each other at the dinner by sharing our stories.” { https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordanbronstein/ Yi Wang, Founder of Viora-Healthtech“I loved sharing my personal story at the dinner and connecting with other founders and, most importantly, sharing my investor narrative with the investors at the event.”Why This Room Matters: Capital Readiness Meets VisibilityFundraising momentum is rarely created by pitch decks alone—it’s accelerated when founders combine:Strategic fundraising positioning and investor outreachLegal readiness to reduce diligence frictionCredibility-building PR to create market pull and investor confidenceZavoVentures was created to deliver that full stack: a VC–PR hybrid approach supporting founders with capital strategy, visibility, and practical legal preparedness so they can show up to investor conversations with sharper narratives, cleaner structures, and stronger momentum.Next Dinner: June 4th for New York Tech WeekZavoVentures’ next Founder–Investor Deal-Making Dinner takes place June 4th in New York City during New York Tech Week, bringing together investors, startup founders, and strategic partners for another high-trust, relationship-first evening designed to catalyze aligned deal flow.Register here: https://luma.com/cxpei3z0 About ZavoVenturesZavoVentures is the investment arm of ZavoMedia PR Group. The firm takes a VC–PR hybrid approach that helps tech startup founders combine capital strategy with top-tier communications and practical legal readiness. ZavoVentures also funds female-led tech startups, with a mission to expand access to capital and increase visibility for underrepresented builders in legal tech, health tech, SaaS, and fintech.Media InquiriesFor interviews, founder introductions, or partnership opportunities related to the Founder–Investor Deal-Making Dinner, contact:ZavoVentures / ZavoMedia PR GroupEmail: admin@zavoventures.comEvent registration: https://luma.com/cxpei3z0

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