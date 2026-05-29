Op-Ed: Delaney Hall Is Not Above the Law; A Legal Argument to Shut it Down

Tim Alexander for Congress

Tim Alexander, Esq. is a civil rights attorney, activist, and Democratic candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s Second District.

OCEANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a United States Senator witnesses detained people being served spoiled milk and hears reports of a hunger strike over intolerable conditions, the issue is no longer whether Delaney Hall deserves scrutiny. The issue is whether New Jersey officials and Congress will use the legal tools they have.

A privately operated detention facility is not a constitutional dead zone. If probable cause exists to believe evidence of a New Jersey crime is inside Delaney Hall, the Essex County Prosecutor or the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice can seek a search warrant. New Jersey requires concrete facts, not suspicion. State v. Macri, 39 N.J. 250, 257 (1963). Probable cause must be shown to a neutral judge with factual support. State v. Novembrino, 105 N.J. 95, 122-23 (1987). County prosecutors have a duty to investigate crimes, N.J.S.A. 2A:158-5, and the Division of Criminal Justice has statewide authority to prosecute state offenses, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-98.

A sworn statement from Senator Kim, combined with detainee reports and food-safety issues, could support a targeted warrant for kitchens, food records, surveillance footage, grievance files, medical records, delivery logs, and internal communications. The property owner need not be a suspect if probable cause shows evidence is present. Zurcher v. Stanford Daily, 436 U.S. 547, 556 (1978). Commercial property is protected by the Fourth Amendment, but not immune from a warrant. Marshall v. Barlow’s, Inc., 436 U.S. 307, 311-12 (1978).

That matters because Delaney Hall is not untouchable. If people are mistreated, unsafe food is served, records are falsified, complaints are buried, or medical needs are ignored, prosecutors need a supported affidavit and the will to act. If a search uncovers endangerment, assaultive conduct, falsified records, obstruction, neglect, or other crimes, prosecutors should file charges. No private prison contractor should receive immunity unavailable to an ordinary employer.

But state action alone is not enough. Congress must act because immigration detention is a federal system, funded and authorized by federal power. Congress can hold hearings, demand records, subpoena contractors, condition appropriations, strengthen inspections, impose enforceable health and safety standards, and restrict or end reliance on private detention facilities that fail basic human-rights obligations. If tax dollars are used to warehouse vulnerable people in abusive conditions, Congress cannot call it only a local problem.

A search warrant is only one tool. Once evidence exists, officials can use prosecution, health enforcement, contract review, and legislative oversight. Congress can use its investigative and spending powers. New Jersey can use its police powers. Newark can examine land use and public purpose.

If Delaney Hall is incompatible with the public interest, the answer may be to end this use permanently. New Jersey’s Constitution permits private property to be taken for public use with just compensation. N.J. Const. art. I, ¶ 20. Newark has statutory authority to acquire land for parks and playgrounds, including condemnation. N.J.S.A. 40:12-4. Replacing Delaney Hall with open space and recreation would be a clear public use, unlike speculative redevelopment theories that courts have criticized. See County of Essex v. Hindenlang, 35 N.J. Super. 479, 487-88 (App. Div. 1955); Gallenthin Realty Dev., Inc. v. Borough of Paulsboro, 191 N.J. 344, 365-68 (2007). Any taking would still require negotiations and just compensation under the Eminent Domain Act. N.J.S.A. 20:3-6.

Federal issues may complicate this, but United States v. Carmack, 329 U.S. 230, 235-43 (1946), teaches that eminent-domain disputes involving federal interests turn on the statute, condemning authority, and effect on federal use.

The larger point remains: prosecutors can investigate. Courts can authorize searches. The State can prosecute crimes. Newark can reclaim land for public use. Congress can expose, defund, reform, or end the federal practices that make places like this possible.

The people held at Delaney Hall remain people. Their confinement does not erase their humanity or suspend New Jersey law. If spoiled milk served to hungry detainees does not prompt legal action, the failure will not be in our statutes. It will be in our will.

New Jersey does not need to invent a remedy. Congress does not need to pretend it is powerless. Both need to use the power they already have.

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