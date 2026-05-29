SWINGIN’ SUMMER COCKTAILS & EVENTS AT THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

Patio at The Dandy Crown in Chicago, IL

Swingin’ Summer starts at The Dandy Crown in Chicago this June with a brand-new cocktail menu and fun summer events every week -- it's Patio SZN, baby!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swingin’ Summer starts at The Dandy Crown (694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago) this June with a brand new cocktail menu and fun summer events every week. The Dandy Crown loves and welcomes dog-friendly dogs on the spacious patio, and each Saturday afternoon from June to August will be home to the Dandy Dog Days of Summer from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each week will host a different dog meet-up, like Date My Dog, a dating mixer that lets the dogs decide compatibility. Chillax on Sunday evenings with a different John Hughes movie each week on the patio projector with Brat (Pack) Summer Sundays, popcorn included. Monday nights are great for catching up with the daily reality on Love Island, also on the patio projector screen. As always, the first Tuesday of the month features Thematic Trivia, featuring Heated Rivalry Trivia on June 2, Harry Potter Trivia on July 7, and 90s Trivia on August 4. Plus the last Sunday of the month is home to the Kids’ Party from 3pm to 6pm. Check out the Events page for up-to-date details.

The Dandy Crown's Swingin’ Summer cocktail menu includes both cost-conscious daily specials, like the daily $10 Jack Black Dandy Lemonade (fresh-squeezed State Fair Style Lemonade with Lemon Zest and Sea Salt with Jack Daniel's Blackberry Whisky), along with non-alcoholic options and a new THC cocktail, Floating (Nowadays 2mg THC Spirit, Freddie’s Root Beer, Melted Vanilla Ice Cream), too. Other new Swingin' Summer cocktails include Pool Boy (Milagro Blanco Tequila, Blue Raspberry, Peach, Lime, Soda), Triple G & T (Hendrick’s Gin, Guava, Ginger, Lime Leaf, Tonic, Black Pepper), Nude Beach (Amaras Mezcal, Watermelon, Aperol, Herbal Liqueur, Lime), Meet Me at the Farmer's Market (Heirloom Tomato Infused Reyka Vodka, Rhubarb Liqueur, Lemon, Dill), Wisconsin Dells Old Fashioned (Pineapple Infused Maker’s Mark, Orange Oleo, Tart Cherry, Tiki Bitters), Dandy Spritz (Aperol, Floyd’s Deluxe Lager, Citrus), Hot & Dirty (Ford’s Gin, Pickled Jalapeño, Giardiniera Oil, Pickle Dip Stuffed Olive), Cafe Cabana (Espresso Infused Skyy Vodka, Mr. Black, Toasted Macadamia, White Chocolate, Coconut), and Coney Island (Cruzan White Rum, Strawberry, Melted Vanilla Ice Cream).

Swingin’ Summer events at The Dandy Crown are free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are recommended. For more information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and follow along on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown.

The Dandy Crown images for media use:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/u28t4znolayjge3vmrwr0/ABFi5ZIuJGUabt4MJGsDn6g?rlkey=cknu887qf5r50sokd8ubjii4z&st=r2p028ho&dl=0

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About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused bar and restaurant with an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and be social on Instagram, or call 312-846-6420.

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