Professional Moving & Storage Expands to Topeka, Extending 25 Years of Trusted Local Moving

From apartments to offices, the family-owned company offers full-service local, long-distance, piano, and senior moving across Topeka.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a family-owned and operated company with 25 years of experience serving Kansas, has officially expanded its service area to include Topeka. The move marks the company's third service area and brings a long-established, customer-first approach to the capital city, giving Topeka residents and businesses access to a moving company already trusted across Lawrence, Lenexa, and the surrounding region.For a company that has spent a quarter century building its reputation one move at a time, the expansion into Topeka is a natural next step rather than a leap into the unknown. The same crews, standards, and service philosophy that earned Professional Moving & Storage a strong following elsewhere in Kansas now extend to Topeka, where the company aims to become a dependable local moving company for households and offices throughout the area.Professional Moving & Storage operates on a simple guiding principle borrowed from retailer Sam Walton, "There is only one boss, the customer." That philosophy has shaped the company since its founding and shows up in the details customers tend to remember most. Crews arrive on schedule, wrap and pad furniture at no extra cost, handle belongings with genuine care, and frequently finish ahead of the original estimate. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 Google rating across 323 reviews, and more than 80 percent of its business comes from referrals by past and current customers. For a newly arriving company, those numbers offer Topeka residents a track record to consider rather than an unproven promise.As full-service Topeka movers , the company is equipped to handle nearly every kind of relocation. Local residential moves remain the heart of the business, whether a customer is leaving an apartment, a condo, or a long-time family home. The company tailors its approach to the size and pace of each job, so that smaller, time-sensitive moves receive the same attention to detail as large household relocations. Customers can also add professional packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and specialty handling for items such as pianos, antiques, and other valuables that require extra care.The company's reach extends well beyond city limits. As an agent for National Van Lines, Professional Moving & Storage is positioned to serve Topeka long distance movers ' needs, coordinating relocations to any of the lower 48 states and even internationally. This gives Topeka customers the resources and reach of a national carrier combined with the accountability and personal attention of a local, family-run team. A dedicated point of contact guides each customer from the first estimate through final delivery, so there are no surprises along the way, whether the destination is across Kansas or across the country.Beyond standard household and long-distance work, Professional Moving & Storage offers a full menu of related services for the Topeka market. These include commercial and office relocations designed to minimize downtime for businesses, junk removal with eco-friendly disposal, and compassionate senior moving services that ease later-in-life transitions for families. For customers who need space between homes or simply want a secure place to store belongings, the company also provides clean, climate-controlled storage with flexible short-term and long-term options.The company says its decision to serve Topeka was driven by steady demand from the region and a belief that the capital city's families and businesses deserve the same standard of service the company has delivered elsewhere in Kansas for 25 years. Rather than arriving with claims it has not yet earned locally, Professional Moving & Storage says it intends to build its Topeka reputation the same way it built the rest of its business: by showing up on time, doing careful work, and earning repeat customers and referrals one move at a time.

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