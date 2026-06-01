The Exodus Road in New Documentary, 'Stolen Lives: America’s Human Trafficking Crisis,' Airing to Estimated 16M Viewers

Interviewing survivors and experts, the documentary examines the dangers of human trafficking in America, including the rise of online child exploitation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Americans still picture human trafficking as something that happens somewhere else — a back-alley transaction, a foreign country, a story on the evening news. In a new documentary that aired on May 31, “Stolen Lives: America’s Human Trafficking Crisis,” anti-trafficking experts and survivors expose the truth of how online exploitation has rewired the landscape of child trafficking in America, leading to an exponentially greater level of threat facing kids today.From online-gaming messages with a predator to AI-generated abuse materials to exploitation within families to border cartels targeting missing children, human trafficking is an American problem. In the Newsmax documentary, The Exodus Road, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), South Carolina state house Rep. Brandon Guffey, and other anti-trafficking advocates address the rise of child sextortion and AI-generated Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and the critical responses needed to protect American children.Predators no longer have to wait outside a school, mall or playground to target a child. Increasingly, they are reaching children through social media, smartphone apps, gaming systems and encrypted chats. According to NCMEC, tips of online child enticement — a category that includes child sextortion — jumped by 156% in 2025, reaching 1.4 million reports.Sextortion schemes often look like a predator posing as a potential friend online before starting a conversation with a child in order to groom them and form a trusting relationship. Typically, the predator will then coerce a child to send explicit imagery, like nude photos, and once received, they will blackmail the child for money by threatening to reveal the images to parents, friends, school officials, etc.“We are facing a fast-changing, online landscape where the threat of a predator is not just at a playground, it’s in our homes,” said Laura Parker, CEO of The Exodus Road. “We have to train the trusted adults in our kids’ lives with prevention techniques and trauma-informed responses for when abuse happens. Success on the front lines of the fight to combat online exploitation requires empowering moms, dads, teachers, law enforcement officers and community members who just want to protect our kids.”In 2022, The Exodus Road launched a digital-safety, prevention, education program for families called Influenced™ . The comprehensive program equips parents, educators, community leaders and children themselves with the knowledge and tools to recognize and avoid online exploitation and, ultimately, human trafficking. From The Exodus Road’s findings, as many as 50% of all children who enter their Influenced™ program report having already experienced some kind of online exploitation.With National Internet Safety Month this June, The Exodus Road and others advocate for stronger criminal accountability, greater responsibility from big tech and more informed parental intervention and response. Parker said the documentary offers a critical opportunity to help parents understand how online exploitation happens and how quickly sextortion can escalate.Alongside the documentary, online child safety and platform accountability continue to receive heightened national attention. In New Mexico , state officials are seeking major child-safety reforms in a case against Meta, asking the court to declare the company a public nuisance and require changes designed to limit how adults can contact minors on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.At the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 19, attendees discussed and reviewed data showing that one in four children worldwide has been groomed online in what’s being called a “ worldwide health emergency .”“Parents are the first line of defense,” Parker said. “They need to know how predators operate, how to respond without shame or panic, and how to create a home environment where a child feels safe coming forward before a crisis becomes irreversible. When we practice naming the dangers with our children, we can disarm them.”Through its work, The Exodus Road emphasizes trauma-informed prevention education, survivor-centered responses and practical tools for families, schools and youth-serving organizations. The nonprofit organization is calling for greater awareness around how predators gain access to children through private chats, social platforms and gaming spaces, and how sextortion and digital exploitation fit within the broader human trafficking conversation.For more information or to take the Influenced™ training, visit this link: https://theexodusroad.com/influenced/ . The documentary, “Stolen Lives: America’s Human Trafficking Crisis,” can be viewed on Newsmax.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 6,000+ survivors and the arrests of nearly 2,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates intervention, prevention, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curricula, including TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; Influenced™ a curriculum equipping United States and Brazilian parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 52,000 officers and citizens through its training and education curricula.For additional information or to make a donation, visit https://theexodusroad.com/ , or follow on social media, @theexodusroad.

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