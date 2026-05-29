Professional Moving & Storage Marks 25 Years of Trusted Moving and Storage Services in Lenexa, KS

Professional Moving & Storage

From apartments to offices, the locally based mover offers full-service local, long-distance, piano, and senior moving in Lenexa

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a family-owned and operated moving company, is marking 25 years of serving families and businesses across Lenexa and the surrounding Kansas communities. What began as a small, customer-first operation has grown into one of the area's most trusted names in relocation, built on a quarter century of careful work, repeat customers, and word-of-mouth referrals.From its Lenexa location at 8889 Bourgade St., Suite 129, the company has become a familiar and dependable moving company in Lenexa for residents moving across town and businesses relocating across the metro. The milestone reflects something the company says it values more than size or speed: a reputation earned one move at a time. More than 80 percent of its business comes from referrals by past and current customers, a figure the company points to as the clearest measure of whether it is doing right by the people it serves.Professional Moving & Storage operates on a simple guiding principle borrowed from retailer Sam Walton, "There is only one boss, the customer." That philosophy shows up in the details that customers notice most. Crews arrive on schedule, wrap and pad furniture at no extra cost, handle belongings with genuine care, and frequently finish ahead of the original estimate. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 Google rating across 323 reviews, two signals that point to consistent service over many years rather than a single good season.As a full-service residential moving company , Professional Moving & Storage covers nearly every kind of household relocation. Whether a customer is moving from an apartment, a condo, or a long-time family home, the company tailors its approach to the size and pace of the move. Local relocations remain the heart of the business, and the company has refined its process so that smaller, time-sensitive moves are handled with the same attention to detail as large household jobs. Customers in Lenexa neighborhoods from Old Town to the City Center area have come to rely on crews who know the local roads, parking rules, and building requirements, which keeps moving days running on time and without surprises.The company's reach extends well beyond city limits. As an agent for National Van Lines, Professional Moving & Storage has built a strong reputation among Lenexa long distance movers , coordinating relocations to any of the lower 48 states and even internationally. This gives customers the resources and reach of a national carrier combined with the accountability and personal attention of a local, family-run team. From the first estimate to the final delivery, a dedicated point of contact helps customers stay informed at every step, whether they are moving across Kansas or across the country.Beyond standard household and long-distance moves, the company offers a full menu of related services. These include commercial and office relocations designed to minimize downtime for businesses, specialty piano moving that uses proper equipment and padding to protect valuable instruments, professional packing and unpacking, junk removal with eco-friendly disposal, and compassionate senior moving services that make later-in-life transitions less stressful for families. For customers who need space between homes or simply want a secure place to store belongings, the company offers clean, climate-controlled storage with flexible short-term and long-term options, along with a 10 percent moving discount for those who store with the company.

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