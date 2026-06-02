New Personiv Study Reveals The Rise Of The Hybrid Finance Workforce

Personiv CFO Pulse Survey

2026 CFO Pulse Talent Survey shows finance leaders combining AI, outsourcing, and skilled talent to strengthen operational capacity

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personiv today released its annual CFO Pulse Report: The Rise of the Hybrid Finance Workforce. This year’s outlook on finance & accounting talent reveals a significant shift in how finance organizations are restructuring teams, scaling operations, and sourcing talent.The report points to a significant acceleration in the use of AI and automation across finance functions, particularly within transactional and operational accounting areas. Respondents cited improved efficiency, faster turnaround times, reduced manual workloads, and measurable operating cost reductions tied to automation initiatives. At the same time, the findings show finance leaders remain focused on balancing efficiency gains with the need for strong financial oversight and business partnership.“Finance organizations are entering a new phase,” said Megan Weis VP Finance & Accounting Services and Moderator of CFO Weekly podcast, at Personiv. “CFOs are creating hybrid or modular teams that combine technology, specialized talent, and flexible delivery models that give their teams more capacity to focus on analysis, planning, and strategy. The goal is not simply reducing costs, it’s building more scalable, nimble finance operations.”Based on new survey data from finance and accounting professionals across industries, the following key themes are explored in the report:• How AI and automation are reshaping finance capacity planning: 93% say AI and automation have reduced current or future headcount needs, signaling a major shift in how finance leaders are approaching workforce planning and long-term capacity management• The rise of the hybrid finance organization: 94% report using outsourcing to help fill finance and accounting positions, highlighting the growing rise of modular finance organizations that blend internal teams with specialized external talent• Why CFOs are rethinking traditional hiring strategies: 84% of finance leaders say the accounting talent shortage continues to impact their organization, while nearly 43% report it now takes more than 60 days to fill open finance and accounting rolesThe survey captured perspectives from CFOs, controllers, directors of finance, accounting managers, and senior accounting professionals across a broad cross-section of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, nonprofit, education, and technology. Respondents represented both public and private organizations ranging from mid-market companies to enterprises with more than 5,000 employees, with the majority directly involved in finance hiring, workforce planning, and operational decision-making.For access to the full report download here: How CFOs Are Building the Hybrid Finance Workforce About PersonivPersoniv provides customized finance and accounting outsourcing solutions that help organizations scale efficiently, improve visibility, and strengthen finance operations. With nearly 40 years of experience supporting businesses across industries, Personiv combines specialized accounting talent, process expertise, and flexible delivery models to help finance leaders build more resilient organizations. Personiv is a division of eClerx.

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