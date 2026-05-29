Dr. Peter Schnall and the Healthy Work Campaign Challenge Americans to Rethink the Hidden Health Costs of Work

Dr. Peter Schnall on Curiosity Invited Podcast

Workplace Stress, Burnout, and Job Design Are Emerging as Public Health Concerns, According to Decades of Research by Dr. Peter Schnall and the HWC

Many of the health issues of modern-day society are a consequence of the way in which we've structured work.” — Dr. Peter Schnall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, stress at work has become so common that it is often treated as an unavoidable fact of modern life. Long hours, increasing demands, burnout, and exhaustion are frequently viewed as simply part of the job. But according to Dr. Peter Schnall, MD, MPH, decades of research suggest that unhealthy work environments may be doing far more than reducing morale—they may be affecting human health in profound ways.

Dr. Schnall, founder and director of the Center for Social Epidemiology and co-director of the Healthy Work Campaign, has spent more than forty years researching the relationship between workplace conditions and health outcomes. His work has focused on understanding how the structure of work itself—including excessive demands, low employee control, inadequate support systems, and chronic workplace stress—can contribute to serious physical and psychological consequences.

The Center for Social Epidemiology was established to investigate how social conditions influence health and disease. Through the Healthy Work Campaign, the Center seeks to translate decades of scientific research into practical awareness and action. Rather than framing stress-related illness solely as an individual problem, the Campaign argues that many health challenges originate in organizational structures and workplace design. As Dr. Schnall explains, “Many of the health issues of modern-day society are a consequence of the way in which we've structured work.”

Research associated with the Campaign points toward connections between chronic job stress and increased risks for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, burnout, and other significant health concerns. The organization also emphasizes that these outcomes are not inevitable side effects of employment, but often reflect choices in how work environments are organized and managed.

Dr. Schnall recently discussed these issues with podcast host David Bryan during a recent appearance on Curiosity Invited, where he explored the now overwhelming evidence that workplace conditions deserve attention as a major public health issue. The conversation highlighted a central theme of the Healthy Work Campaign: society often asks how individuals can become more resilient in unhealthy systems, while asking far less frequently whether those systems themselves should change.

As conversations surrounding mental health, employee well-being, and quality of life continue to grow, Dr. Schnall and the Healthy Work Campaign are advancing a larger question—whether creating healthier workplaces is not merely a matter of productivity, but an essential investment in human health itself.

For more information about the Healthy Work Campaign and the work of Dr. Peter Schnall, visit the Healthy Work Campaign website or view his recent discussion on Curiosity Invited: Curiosity Invited episode with Dr. Peter Schnall.

Dr. Peter Schnall on the Curiosity Invited Podcast

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