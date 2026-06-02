Ohmyhome Property Management Advances Next Phase of Growth with Focus on Larger Residential and Commercial Properties

Ohmyhome Property Management's leadership team. PHOTO: Ohmyhome Ohmyhome Property Management's portfolio: KAP, Fourth Avenue Residences, One North Eden, and Parc Vista. PHOTO: Ohmyhome

The property management company backed by Nasdaq-listed Ohmyhome is done playing small and its newest portfolio tells the whole story.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohmyhome Property Management (OMH PM) is setting its sights higher. The estate management division of Nasdaq-listed Ohmyhome (OMH) is entering the next phase of its growth strategy, one defined by a deliberate move toward larger, more complex residential and commercial developments.Ohmyhome Property Management has recently onboarded four new properties into its managed portfolio: private residential condominiums Fourth Avenue Residences, One North Eden, and Parc Vista, as well as the commercial development KAP (King Albert Park Mall).The new additions reflect where Ohmyhome Property Management is heading: decisively stepping back from smaller, unmanned sites to deploy its full operational and technology capabilities toward larger residential and commercial properties where it can deliver the greatest impact.This shift did not happen overnight. Over the years, Ohmyhome Property Management has steadily built up the operational depth and technology infrastructure required to take on estates of this calibre.Central to that build-up is Simple App, the division's proprietary estate management platform, which brings together the day-to-day functions of running a property: facility bookings, visitor management, service requests, vendor coordination, maintenance tracking, and compliance records. All of this is accessible to residents, management council members, and the management team alike through a single system.For larger developments where the volume of requests, stakeholders, and daily demands is significantly higher, this level of operational visibility enables an estate to be managed with the consistency and responsiveness that residents and management councils expect. That foundation gives the division the confidence to pursue larger properties with bigger resident communities, more complex facilities, and higher expectations from the management councils and property owners who entrust their estates to a managing agent.That impact has not gone unrecognised. Simple App's contribution to professional property management brought Ohmyhome its second consecutive Real Estate category win at the Singapore Business Review National Business Awards, held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on 14 April 2026.The back-to-back recognition follows Ohmyhome’s 2025 win for HomerAI , its AI-powered property valuation tool, with both wins pointing to a company that has been building the right capabilities and is now deploying them at a larger scale.That foundation is now reflected in the estates Ohmyhome Property Management is taking on.With Fourth Avenue Residences, One North Eden, Parc Vista, and KAP now under its management, Ohmyhome Property Management is moving into its next phase of growth. Larger properties, broader property types, and the full operational capability to serve them. This is the direction the division has been building toward.About OhmyhomeOhmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has served over 18,000 customers. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded Proptech company listed in the US. Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.For more information, visit ohmyhome.com Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

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