Out of 22 Lawrence moving companies reviewed by moveBuddha for 2026, Professional Moving & Storage ranked #1 at 4.56/5.

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a family-owned and operated moving company serving Lawrence and the surrounding Kansas communities for more than two decades, has been named the highest-rated moving company in Lawrence in moveBuddha's 2026 rankings. The independent moving-industry resource evaluated 22 movers serving the Lawrence area and placed Professional Moving & Storage at the top of the list with a score of 4.56 out of 5, a ranking drawn from verified customer reviews, Better Business Bureau ratings, and proximity to the local service area.The recognition reflects a reputation that Professional Moving & Storage has built one move at a time. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 Google rating across 323 customer reviews, two signals that point to consistent, dependable service over many years. For a company that estimates more than 80 percent of its business comes from referrals by past and current customers, the moveBuddha ranking is less a surprise than a confirmation of what local families and businesses have been saying for a long time.Founded on a simple guiding principle borrowed from retailer Sam Walton, "There is only one boss, the customer," Professional Moving & Storage has grown into one of the most trusted names among movers in Lawrence . The company attributes its standing not to any single factor but to the everyday habits that customers notice: crews that arrive on time, handle belongings with genuine care, communicate clearly from the first estimate to the final box, and frequently finish ahead of schedule. Reviews repeatedly highlight movers who wrap and pad furniture at no extra cost, set up beds on request, and treat each home as if it were their own.As one of the area's most established moving companies, Professional Moving & Storage offers a full range of services designed to cover nearly every relocation need. Local residential moves remain the heart of the business, and the company has become a familiar choice for apartment movers throughout Lawrence, helping students, young professionals, and renters transition between units quickly and affordably. Because so many Lawrence residents move in and out of apartments around the academic calendar, the company has refined its process to make these smaller, time-sensitive moves as smooth and cost-effective as larger household relocations.Beyond local work, the company has also earned a reputation among Lawrence long distance movers . As an agent for National Van Lines, Professional Moving & Storage can coordinate relocations to any of the lower 48 states and even internationally, giving customers the resources of a national carrier with the accountability of a local, family-run team. Whether a customer is moving across town or across the country, the same crews and the same standards apply.The company's services extend well beyond standard household moves. Professional Moving & Storage also provides commercial and office relocations, specialty piano moving, professional packing, junk removal, and compassionate senior moving services tailored to make later-in-life transitions less stressful. For customers who need space between homes or simply want secure storage, the company maintains a clean, well-kept facility in Lawrence with more than 300 climate-controlled storage units available for short- or long-term use, along with a 10 percent moving discount for customers who store with the company.

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