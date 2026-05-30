HSA for America Urges Americans to Start Open Enrollment Planning Now, Not in November

Most consumers wait until the final weeks of Open Enrollment to choose a health plan. HSA for America says starting in May leads to smarter decisions.

CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most consumers wait until the final weeks of Open Enrollment to choose a health plan. HSA for America says starting in May leads to smarter, lower-cost decisions.HSA for America is encouraging individuals, families, and small business owners to begin evaluating their healthcare options now, months before the fall Open Enrollment rush.Each year, millions of Americans delay one of the most important financial decisions of the year until the final weeks of Open Enrollment. The result is rushed choices, higher costs, and plans that often do not fit how families actually use healthcare.According to ValuePenguin's analysis of CMS data, roughly 4 in 10 people who signed up for marketplace plans during the 2025 Open Enrollment Period did so in the final month, with most consumers selecting plans between December 8 and December 21. HSA for America believes that pattern is costing American households real money."People treat Open Enrollment like a fire drill," said Wiley Long, President of HSA for America. "But the smartest decisions happen months before the deadline, not in the final week. Starting in May gives families time to actually understand their options instead of guessing under pressure."Why May Is the Right Time to StartMay sits roughly six months before fall Open Enrollment, which makes it the ideal moment for a clear-eyed review.Healthcare costs continue to climb, and plan structures grow more complex each year. Families who begin planning early can compare HSA-compatible plans , healthshare options, and Direct Primary Care memberships side by side, without the time pressure that drives last-minute decisions.Starting early also opens the door to options that operate outside the traditional Open Enrollment window. Healthshare plans and DPC memberships are available year-round, meaning families do not have to wait for November to make a change.The Three Paths Worth Evaluating NowHSA for America offers three healthcare strategies that reward early planners.The first is an HSA-compatible high-deductible health plan, which pairs lower monthly premiums with a tax-advantaged savings account. With the IRS raising 2026 HSA contribution limits to $4,400 for individuals and $8,750 for families, the tax-saving opportunity is larger than ever.The second is a healthshare plan, which offers up to 50% savings compared to traditional health insurance premiums and gives members the freedom to choose their own doctors. The third is a Primary Care + Healthshare option that combines Direct Primary Care with healthshare protection for routine and catastrophic needs."Most people only learn about these alternatives in October, when they are already exhausted by the system," Long said. "Starting the conversation in May means they have time to ask real questions and find what actually fits their life."What Proactive Planning Looks LikeProactive planning is about understanding the full landscape before the calendar forces a decision.A Personal Benefits Manager at HSA for America works one-on-one with each client to review current healthcare spending, identify waste, and map options that match the family's medical needs, budget, and provider preferences. Members who plan in May typically enter fall with a clear shortlist instead of a stack of confusing brochures.Consumers can schedule a free consultation to begin building their 2027 healthcare strategy now.How to Get StartedGetting started takes a single conversation, not a binder full of research.A Personal Benefits Manager will walk through current expenses, household priorities, and any anticipated medical needs for the coming year. From there, the PBM lays out which combination of HSA-compatible plans, healthshare programs, or DPC memberships makes the most sense.There is no obligation and no cost to begin the conversation. Most early planners say the clarity alone is worth the time. Talk to a Personal Benefits Manager now to start planning before the fall rush.About HSA for AmericaHSA for America is a leading independent health insurance advisor specializing in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), healthshare plans, and DPC solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Committed to empowering consumers with cost-effective healthcare options, HSA for America provides personalized guidance and continuous support through dedicated Personal Benefits Managers.

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