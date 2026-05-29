Prepared Canada May 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada May 2026 Shorts Prepared Canada May 2026 Articles

Prepared Canada videos and articles provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

This month: the decline of the field of emergency management; making better decisions; how to ask a more accurate and/or productive question; and a positive look at preparedness.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp. Releases May 2026 Monthly Updated New Videos and Articles.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released multiple long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, emergency management skills, analytical reasoning, and speaking with innovators:

● Risk Expert REACTS to ANIME DISASTERS

https://youtu.be/PG3VUbhhjFM

This video is a fun analysis of several “Anime” series, applying the lens of Risk Management to the fictional scenarios.

● Speedrunning Scientology is not relevant to Disaster Risk Management.

https://youtu.be/6ND2roR6HTo

This video provides a quick overview of the viral “Speedrunning Scientology” trend, and checks if it is a risk worth considering.

● The Field of Emergency Management is in Danger.

https://youtu.be/dXulvK5uxgk

This video goes into detail what exactly an Emergency Manager does, and the problems surrounding the field of Emergency Management as a whole.

● Making Decisions Doesn’t Have to be Hard

https://youtu.be/t01UJecpNz4

This video teaches the skill of “Decision Theory”, and applies it to an issue someone sent forward.

● COVID & Hantavirus: Why You Don't Need to Panic

https://youtu.be/t_7DY7OH4Q0

This video goes into discussion surrounding the recent Coronavirus and Hantavirus news cycle, the reason why lockdowns happened, and why we don’t need to panic.

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Interviews at the DiscoveryX Conference

This month, Prepared Canada recorded a multitude of interviews at the recent DiscoveryX Conference. Speaking with a multitude of innovators, investors, and companies alike, recordings of these interviews will be uploaded in weekly intervals alongside the usual content on the channel.

● I Interviewed people at the DiscoveryX Conference

https://youtu.be/XaInzNHIbIE

This video provides context for the upcoming interviews being released to the channel, as well as the purpose of performing them.

● Finding what Tech your Company ACTUALLY Needs | DiscoveryX Interviews

https://youtu.be/0wKqZxoyA10

This interview provides a lengthy discussion about preparedness, and what actually needs to be considered when it comes to planning.

● "Stealing Cars is Virtually Impossible?" | DiscoveryX Interviews

https://youtu.be/cLgiDgJ69Ts

This interview highlights a quick discussion with Intellectual Property Ontario, as well as a conversation with a spokesperson for Voltrack

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada

Continuity 101 Course

In addition to their newer videos, Prepared Canada has released short-form content related to the contents of their “Continuity 101” course that you can watch for free: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnwsMxo3PRIWTE2zJ_1rMigV

This playlist is a FREE Master’s-level course condensed and simplified so that anyone can use it to improve their business strategies.

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website and new Substack page during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:

● The Greatest Movie of All Time?

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-greatest-movie-of-all-time

This piece is an add-on or ‘bonus’ to the previous month’s article: ‘Overdependence on AI Art’ discussing how one would quantify “good art”.

● The Future of Emergency Management

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-future-of-emergency-management

This article is focused on what exactly an Emergency Manager does, and the problems surrounding the field of Emergency Management as a whole.

● An Introduction to Decision Theory

https://www.prepared.ca/post/an-introduction-to-decision-theory

This article is a text explanation of Decision Theory, and discusses the value of learning the skillset.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis.

Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit Prepared Canada’s website at www.prepared.ca

For weekly updates please subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada

Speedrunning Scientology is not relevant to Disaster Risk Management.

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