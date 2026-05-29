Gov. Reynolds extends proclamation for ease of access to transportation fuels

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on June 11, 2026. It suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering diesel, gasoline or gasoline blends, ethanol and biodiesel into or within the state of Iowa.

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