Gov. Reynolds, Iowa National Guard to deploy 120 soldiers to Washington D.C.

Approximately 120 Iowa National Guard Soldiers will deploy to Washington, D.C., this July to support public safety, infrastructure, and preparations for the upcoming America250 celebrations.

Operating under Title 32, 502(f) status during the six-month mobilization, Iowa Soldiers will work alongside the District of Columbia National Guard and personnel from across the country to ensure a secure, welcoming environment for the millions of visitors expected in the nation's capital during the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The deployment highlights the National Guard’s unique ability to rapidly integrate with local, state, and federal partners for large-scale national events. Iowa personnel will support agencies including the U.S. Park Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Primary duties will include security support, traffic and crowd management, logistics, communications, and transportation assistance.

“This mission reflects the continued professionalism, readiness, and versatility of the Iowa National Guard,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Whether supporting communities here at home, responding overseas, or assisting in our nation’s capital during a historic milestone for our country, Iowa’s Soldiers and Airmen continue to answer the call with excellence.”

“This is an opportunity for Iowa Soldiers to support a mission of national significance during the lead-up to America250 celebrations,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. “Our Soldiers are trained, prepared, and proud to represent the State of Iowa while supporting operations that help ensure the nation’s capital remains safe, organized, and ready to welcome Americans from across the country.”