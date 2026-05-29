Azerbaijan–Netherlands Chamber of Commerce Established to Advance Bilateral Business Cooperation

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Azerbaijan–Netherlands Chamber of Commerce announced its official establishment in The Hague during a reception held on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, marking an important step in strengthening economic relations and expanding business cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

Bringing together leading Azerbaijani and Dutch companies, the Chamber was established as a collective initiative to advance bilateral business relations, promote investment and knowledge exchange, and support sustainable economic development across both markets.

As an independent business platform, the Chamber aims to support bilateral trade and investment, facilitate dialogue between business communities, encourage knowledge exchange, and contribute to the development of long-term commercial partnerships between both countries.

The initiative was launched through the joint efforts of founding members representing a broad range of industries and expertise across the Dutch and Azerbaijani markets. NEQSOL Holding played an active role in supporting the establishment of the Chamber.

The founding members of the Chamber include:

• Royal Dutch LV Logistics

• NEQSOL Holding

• Haskoning Nederland B.V.

• DAMEN Shipyards Group

• Signify

• TAMM Solutions B.V.

• AZ Legal Services B.V.

• Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors B.V. (Azerbaijan Branch)

• BDO Azerbaijan LLC

• TRAST BV

The Chamber’s founding Board consists of representatives from both Azerbaijani and Dutch business communities:

Arjan Bos - Chairman of the Chamber; Co-CEO, Global Executive Board, Royal Dutch LV Logistics

Imran Ahmadzada - Board Member; CFO of NEQSOL Holding and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan

Paul Gielen - Board Member; Regional Manager, TRAST BV

This composition reflects the Chamber’s bilateral nature and its commitment to bringing together business leadership and expertise from both Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

The Chamber is intended to serve as a platform for strengthening institutional and commercial ties, supporting market engagement, and facilitating cooperation between companies operating across both markets. Commenting on the establishment of the Chamber and its future role in strengthening bilateral business relations, the founding Board members shared their perspectives:

Arjan Bos, Chairman of the Chamber, added:

“The economic relationship between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands already provides a strong foundation for further cooperation. The Chamber has been established to support businesses through stronger connectivity, practical engagement, and long-term partnership development. We believe this platform will help companies build new partnerships, navigate opportunities more effectively, and contribute to sustainable economic growth between our two countries.”

Imran Ahmadzada, Board Member of the Chamber, commented:

“With our strong presence and deep connections in both Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, Chamber is uniquely positioned to help bridge opportunities, connecting Azerbaijan’s strong growth track record and ambitions with Dutch expertise and global platforms. We are privileged to start this journey together and believe it will grow into a long-lasting and successful partnership.”

Paul Gielen, Board Member of the Chamber, noted:

“The establishment of this Chamber is about more than strengthening economic ties. It is about building a trusted professional community based on cooperation, mutual respect, and shared values. The success of the Chamber will ultimately be defined by its community, and, through cooperation, openness, and shared ambition, we are confident in creating a platform that not only supports business development but also strengthens the relationships and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.”

The Azerbaijan–Netherlands Chamber of Commerce welcomes organizations interested in contributing to the further development of bilateral business relations and looks forward to supporting future initiatives that strengthen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.



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