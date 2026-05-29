Sargasso Capital Management Launches With Research Paper on the AI Implementation Gap in Public Equities

New York firm publishes "Pilot Purgatory," a study finding most small and mid-cap AI claims are unsupported by implementation evidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargasso is a constructivist investment firm focused on small- and mid-cap public equities. The firm's mandate is narrow and deliberate. Sargasso identifies and exploits the widening spread between artificial intelligence narratives and operational execution. The firm takes concentrated positions in companies where this distance is mispriced, engaging directly with boards and management to force actualized value.This execution gap is the subject of Pilot Purgatory. The paper documents a market saturated with announcements but starved of evidence. While 58% of small- and mid-cap companies now claim an AI strategy, fewer than 1% have achieved mature implementation. The vast majority exist in a state the paper terms "pilot purgatory." They run isolated trials, issue press releases, and stall. Management is structurally rewarded for the announcement, yet rarely held accountable for the result.This asymmetry has created a historic market dislocation. Since the release of ChatGPT, 42 companies in the S&P 500 have captured 312% of price returns, while the remaining 458 captured just 38%. The market has determined that AI separates winners from losers, but it has not yet verified which companies belong on which side. In the small- and mid-cap strata, where analyst coverage thins and corporate claims largely go unaudited, this verification deficit is profound. Sargasso's thesis is that the dispersion visible at the top of the market is wider, and significantly more mispriced, the further down the capitalization spectrum one looks."Most companies talking about AI are not building it, and the market has not yet priced the difference," said Patrick Feeley, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Sargasso Capital Management. "A pilot is not a strategy. A press release is not an implementation. Our work is to quantify the gap between the claim and the evidence, and to hold management accountable for closing it."The full white paper is available at pilotpurgatory.ai.Biographical NotePatrick Feeley founded Sargasso Capital Management in 2026. Prior to Sargasso, Feeley served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Roivant Sciences, directing governance and technology initiatives. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Vivek Ramaswamy, both on his 2024 presidential campaign and at Strive Asset Management. He is a graduate of Yale University.About Sargasso Capital ManagementSargasso Capital Management is a New York-based constructivist investment firm focused on small- and mid-cap public equities. The firm researches the gap between corporate AI claims and implementation evidence, engaging with management teams and boards where that gap creates significant governance and valuation dislocations. More information is available at sargassocap.com.

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