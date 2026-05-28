State Police Investigating an In-Custody Suicide at Troop 3 in Camden

Date Posted: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

The Delaware State Police, along with the Delaware Department of Justice, are currently investigating an in-custody suicide at Delaware State Police Troop 3 in Camden.

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on Misty Way in Hartly for the report of a domestic assault. Before troopers arrived, they were notified that the suspect, 49-year-old Shane Mullen from Hartly, had left the residence in his girlfriend’s vehicle. Mullen had an active felony domestic warrant stemming from an incident on May 22, 2026, at the same location. Additionally, troopers learned that he had reportedly just physically assaulted his girlfriend. While troopers searched the area, the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit responded, located the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit crossed into Maryland and returned to Delaware before ending at the residence on Misty Way. Mullen initially refused orders to exit the vehicle. When he finally did, he resisted further orders from troopers. A DSP canine was deployed, and Mullen assaulted the canine but was ultimately taken into custody.

Mullen was transported to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained from the canine apprehension, and he was released.

Following his release on the morning of May 28, 2026, he was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the offenses listed below.

5th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Assault Second Degree on Law Enforcement Animal

Offensive Touching

Breach of Release – 2 counts

Traffic Charges

He was also charged with the following offenses in reference to the May 22, 2026, incident.

Strangulation (Felony)

Assault Third Degree

Breach of Release

Video surveillance confirmed that while detained alone in a temporary holding cell at Troop 3, Mullen used a shoelace to commit suicide by hanging. When troopers found Mullen, they attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, assumed the investigation.

Upon the conclusion of their investigation, the Delaware State Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the incident.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov