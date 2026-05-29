Ctrl+Grow Launches AI Membership for Small Businesses — No Developers, No Prompts, No SaaS Pile-Up

Founding cohort of 50 companies gets custom AI tools, training, and hands-on support for $597/year — less than the cost of a single mid-tier SaaS subscription

We built this to stop renting our own stack. SME owners we talk to is either paying for tools nobody uses, or avoiding AI entirely. Ctrl+Grow is the version of what we actually run, handed over.” — Sophie Normand

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ctrl Grow Launches AI Membership for Small Businesses — No Developers, No Prompts, No SaaS Pile-UpFounding cohort of 50 companies gets custom AI tools, training, and hands-on support for $597/year — less than the cost of a single mid-tier SaaS subscription* Ctrl+Grow , a new AI membership built for small and medium-sized businesses, launched today with a single, flat-rate subscription that replaces the fragmented stack of SaaS tools most SMEs have quietly accumulated. The Founding Pass — capped at 50 companies — gives teams a custom website, hosted operational software, downloadable and customizable tools, pre-built AI workflows, short-form training, and direct access to the Ctrl+Grow team, all under one annual fee of $597 per company, unlimited seats included.The product is the work of Sophie Normand and JC Bougle, co-founders of iLathys — the company behind fewStones (a leading corporate video agency in Singapore), Authentic.ly (inbound lead generation), Storyboardhero, and Gwacamol. After running four businesses with AI embedded in day-to-day operations, they built Ctrl+Grow to package what they learned so other business owners wouldn't have to start from scratch."We built this to stop renting our own stack," said Sophie Normand, co-founder. "Every SME owner we talk to is either paying for tools nobody uses, or avoiding AI entirely because nobody has set it up for them. Ctrl+Grow is the version of what we actually run, handed over."**What the Membership includes:**The Ctrl+Grow Pass ships six benefits under a single subscription: a professionally designed five-to-ten page corporate website; hosted tools for leave management, onboarding, training, and ticketing; downloadable, customizable versions of those same tools; pre-built AI workflows ("Claude skills") for sales analysis, quote generation, P&L dashboards, invoicing, content drafting, and post analysis — with no prompt-writing required; short applied training videos tied directly to the platform tools; and a direct human line to the Ctrl+Grow team for workflow and AI questions.New modules are added monthly, shaped by member requests.**Why it exists:**Most AI adoption advice aimed at SMEs amounts to "sign up for ChatGPT and figure it out." The result is predictable: scattered subscriptions, unused tools, and teams that still run on spreadsheets. Ctrl+Grow is built around the opposite premise — that the AI work should arrive already done, wired into workflows a team can use on day one, with a real person available when something doesn't fit."The skill you need stops being prompt engineering," Normand added. "It becomes just using the tool, the same way your team already uses email."**Founding rate and guarantee:**The first 50 paying members lock in $597 per year for life, covering their entire company with no per-seat pricing. Once the founding cohort closes, the public rate will be $1,970 per year. Founding Members keep their rate indefinitely, as long as they remain subscribed.All new members are covered by a 30-day use-it guarantee: if a team hasn't actively adopted at least two tools within the first 30 days, Ctrl+Grow refunds the first month in full.**Availability:**The Ctrl+Grow Founding Pass is available now at ctrlgrow.com . Demo account access can be requested via the site.

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