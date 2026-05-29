Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting : Subcommittee Meeting Dog Licensing/Animal Control
Division / Program: Animal Welfare Advisory Council, Animal Welfare
Date: June 10, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing
Please note, per the AWAC Remote meeting policy:
- To participate in public comment, each person must have their video on and provide a name and town of residence.
- For entry into the meeting, virtual or in person, members of the public will need to display their first and last name and town of residence.
The Animal Welfare Program will provide public access to a room with a computer that will stream the meeting, so members of the public can attend if needed, at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME.
Contact Name: Ronda Steciuk
Contact Email: ronda.steciuk@maine.gov
If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.
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