Division / Program: Animal Welfare Advisory Council, Animal Welfare

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing

Please note, per the AWAC Remote meeting policy:

To participate in public comment, each person must have their video on and provide a name and town of residence.

For entry into the meeting, virtual or in person, members of the public will need to display their first and last name and town of residence.

The Animal Welfare Program will provide public access to a room with a computer that will stream the meeting, so members of the public can attend if needed, at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME.

Join

Contact Name: Ronda Steciuk

Contact Email: ronda.steciuk@maine.gov



If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.