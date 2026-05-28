OHR May 2026 Newsletter- Director's Message (English)

OHR Director's Message for May 20226 Dear Residents, Neighbors, and Friends: This May, as we recognize Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month and National Women’s Health Month, we honor the histories, cultures, and contributions of AANHPI communities while also reaffirming the importance of accessible, equitable, and culturally responsive healthcare and workplace protections for all women. AANHPI Heritage Month invites us to reflect on the many ways AANHPI communities have enriched the District’s neighborhoods, workplaces, institutions, and civic life. It is a time to honor the leadership, innovation, and perseverance that continue to strengthen our city, while also recommitting ourselves to deeper understanding and more equitable action. As this month of recognition comes to a close, we celebrate the lasting contributions of AANHPI communities and the vital role they continue to play in the life of our city. At OHR, National Women’s Health Month is also an opportunity to highlight the protections available to pregnant and parenting workers in the District. District and federal law prohibits discrimination and retaliation against pregnant workers and requires employers to provide reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and related medical conditions. ﻿Depending on the circumstances, workers may also be entitled to protected medical or family leave for pregnancy-related conditions or to care for a new child. For many employees, these protections may include access to paid leave benefits or other workplace supports that help make it possible to balance health, caregiving, and employment responsibilities. These rights are reflected in laws including the DC Human Rights Act, the DC Protecting Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the DC Family and Medical Leave Act, the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act, and related federal protections. These protections are especially important for anyone who is pregnant, planning for parenthood, or seeking to better understand their workplace rights. As part of National Women’s Health Month, OHR and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives also hosted a virtual workshop focused on pregnancy protections, women’s workplace health, and related resources in the District. Readers can watch the recording here and explore our resources to learn more. This month, let us continue learning from one another, challenging barriers to care, and building communities that value both diversity and health equity. Through shared understanding, partnership, and continued engagement, we can help create a District where all residents feel respected, supported, and empowered to thrive. In partnership and purpose, Elizabeth Fox-Solomon OHR Interim Director