Kabin Performance Sanctuary™ Makes Its NeoCon Debut with New Moods, Ergonomics, and an Updated OS

Kabin Performance Sanctuary leads the privacy pod market. Kabin allows people to control their environment best for the work at hand, including an immersive airplane environment. Kabin Privacy Sanctuary allows people to control their environments depending on their needs.

Kabin leads the $804 million privacy pod market with their immersive, multi-sensory environments designed for peace, privacy and productivity.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeoCon marks the second stop of Kabin's official US debut, and it’s sparking a conversation that design can no longer afford to sidestep.

Following a sold-out NYCxDESIGN panel where Kabin and Shaw Contract were joined by New York Times editor Julie Lasky and SCI-Arc President Winka Dubbeldam for a discussion on Design & The Crisis of Privacy, Kabin arrives in Chicago with new updates and a continued sense of purpose. Kabin answers a pressing need: privacy has become a scarce resource across virtually every built environment. In workplaces, airports, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, and civic spaces alike, the demand for sanctuaries within larger spaces is growing fast — the global privacy pod market is valued at $804 million in 2026 and projected to nearly triple by 2035.

NeoCon visitors can step inside Kabin’s latest iteration and explore updates across form and interface. The updated OS introduces new language options, expanded visuals, and refined soundscapes, alongside a new interactive timer that offers behavior-based session categories — deep focus, recharge, quicksprint, and connection (Kabin 2 only) — so users can be intentional about how they spend their time inside. A newly integrated occupancy light signals availability at a glance. Kabin 2 also debuts a reworked guest seat and an added second working surface, offering greater comfort and flexibility for collaborative or solo use.

These immersive, multi-sensory environments are designed not simply as places to work, but as spaces to recalibrate. With the only forward-facing orientation in the market, based on Appleton’s Prospect-Refuge theory, Kabin protects visual focus, while shaded glass admits natural light and softens external distraction. Kabin gives users control over their environment, allowing them to adjust lighting, sound, and airflow through an intuitive interface, or engage with immersive sound and videoscapes tailored to different modes of work. Kabin’s patented amphitheater-inspired interior geometry directs sound toward the user while diffusing external noise. Considered materiality and ergonomic construction complete the effect, creating a space where the nervous system can settle and attention can return.

"The best work happens when people feel genuinely supported by their environment," says Walter Craven. "Kabin is designed to give that back — a place where you can close the door on distraction, find your footing, and do your best thinking."

Kabin Performance Sanctuaries are showcased in Shaw Contract showrooms from London to Seattle, a partnership rooted in a shared commitment to superior products and experiences in commercial spaces. Already widely known in Europe, Kabins are installed in airports across Luxembourg, Gibraltar, Ontario, and most recently at John Wayne Airport, where six units are now in operation, with pilot programs in the works with Delta Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. They can also be found at select hotels and offices — including Meta, Google, and Gensler.

Designed in London using a combination of advanced technology and expert craftsmanship, Kabin is constructed from steel, wood, and fabric, and offered in a refined palette of finishes. Its modular system allows for updates and reconfiguration over time, minimizing waste and extending product lifespan. All materials are FSC-certified and produced through a reduced-waste process for construction and shipping.

Kabin at NeoCon

Shaw Contract

The Mart, 1014, 10th Floor

NeoCon 2026 — June 9–11, 2026

Exhibitor info: neocon.com/exhibitors/shaw-contract

About Kabin

Kabin is a London-based design company founded by Walter Craven. Its Performance Sanctuary™ is a freestanding, multi-sensory environment designed to maximize productivity through focus, privacy, and wellbeing. Integrating acoustic control, calibrated lighting, airflow, and tactile materiality, Kabin creates spaces for clarity and restoration across workplaces, public settings, and beyond.

About Walter Craven

A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design where he studied architecture and sculpture, the Boston native moved to the West Coast after graduation. Settling in the Bay Area, he founded Blank & Cables, a furniture and home accessory line with products in the permanent collection of the SF MoMA. Walter has always brought a social perspective to his understanding of space, and beyond his furniture practice, he has revitalized a number of former industrial spaces in the city of Oakland into artist studios and other cooperative spaces. In 2019, he and his family relocated to London and Walter founded Kabin. When not designing, Walter restores and races vintage motorcycles.

Media Contact:

Jenny Shears

Jenny@starmapsagency.com

415 823 6771



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.