GAI WORLD 2026 UNVEILS HANDS-ON FRAMEWORKS TO DRIVE AI ROI AND DEFENSIBLE GROWTH

GAI Insights

Marquee event of Boston AI Week features 90 speakers and hands-on AI training workshops to drive enterprise AI velocity

GAI World 2026 invites leadership teams to confront hard numbers and deploy autonomous, agentic workflows that actually impact the bottom line.” — Paul Baier, CEO, GAI Insights

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAI Insights today announced that registration is open for the fourth annual GAI World 2026 conference. Headlining Boston AI Week as its marquee anchor event, the conference runs Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 at the Hynes Convention Center. This year’s expanded program serves as the definitive staging ground for enterprise leaders to finalize 2027 AI procurement strategies and secure defensible operational advantages.As financial analysts aggressively scrutinize software procurement for the upcoming fiscal year, corporate leaders face immediate pressure to drive ROI with AI. Standard text, video and image generators are driving widespread user fatigue because they lack true executional power. GAI World 2026 addresses this market gap directly, gathering 800 attendees, 90 expert speakers and production-ready corporate case studies to drive the transition to autonomous agent ecosystems."Enterprises waste millions building chatbots that fail to execute complex tasks," said Paul Baier, CEO, co-founder and principal analyst of GAI Insights. "GAI World 2026 invites leadership teams to confront hard numbers and deploy autonomous, agentic workflows that actually impact the bottom line."Tier-1 Corporate and Academic BackingThe 2026 curriculum highlights real-world AI deployment strategies from the world's most prominent financial, academic and corporate institutions, including Harvard Business School, MIT, UBS, JPMorgan Chase, Mayo Clinic and Liberty Mutual."All leading companies are managing a combination of human and digital intelligence to drive more revenue per employee," said Dr. John Sviokla, Co-founder of GAI Insights. "Winning in 2027 will require organizations to live at the intersection of the possible and the practical. We have scoured the market for practical insights on creating value from AI investments faster and will share them at GAI World 2026."Mastering Anthropic’s Claude EcosystemResponding to unprecedented corporate demand, GAI World 2026 features hands-on, 201-level Claude Workshops. Attendees will master advanced tools including Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork as well as hands-on OpenAI ChatGPT training. These practical training sessions provide the exact tactical frameworks needed to build AI agent teams, automate corporate financial analysis and streamline complex investor due diligence and sales presentations.Corporate Tables and Intensive Deep DiveOrganizations can secure a Group Pass for eight people which provides a dedicated corporate table at GAI World. This unique setup allows enterprise teams to synthesize insights, collaborate in real time and drive AI velocity for their organizations.The conference culminates on Sept. 30 with an immersive deep dive designed for executives ready to operationalize AI inside their organizations. This exclusive experience moves beyond strategy into execution, with attendees building practical AI workflows, redesigning organizational models and developing smarter procurement strategies. Participants will leave with tangible knowledge to implement across functions including finance, customer operations, research, talent and enterprise AI governance.Accelerated Peer NetworkingGAI World 2026 introduces two new structured networking initiatives designed to break down traditional conference barriers and foster immediate cross-sector partnerships. The event kicks off Monday morning with a dedicated 45-minute tactical matchmaking session, enabling attendees to align with industry peers before the core curriculum begins. Additionally, the opening night welcome reception will feature a structured engagement environment designed to connect corporate buyers directly with the event's speakers, exhibitors and tech innovators.How to RegisterAdmission includes access to all breakout sessions, the 25-company exhibition floor, the Women in AI Breakfast on Sept. 29 and the Celebrating Black Pioneers Luncheon on the same day.• Secure Your Conference Pass or Group Table: Register for GAI World 2026 • Explore the Agenda: View the GAI World 2026 Agenda • Corporate Partnership Options: View the GAI World 2026 Sponsor Page Need Claude training today? Don’t delay–reach out: zohaib@gaiinsights.comAbout GAI InsightsGAI Insights is a premier AI research and advisory firm that delivers actionable frameworks to accelerate enterprise AI implementation and business growth. The firm co-authored the first enterprise generative AI articles published in the Harvard Business Review, and its founders serve as HBS Executive Fellows to advance corporate AI research. GAI Insights establishes industry standards through high-impact corporate upskilling programs, executive briefings and the creation of the nation’s largest AI leadership communities. Learn more at gaiinsights.com.\Media Contacts:Paul Baier, CEO and Principal AnalystGAI Insights(781) 910-5467paul.baier@GAIinsights.comKarin Pespisa, Corporate CommunicationsGAI Insights(617) 922-6868karin@gaiinsights.comFrequently Asked QuestionsQ: When and where is GAI World 2026?A: GAI World 2026 takes place from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, 2026, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. The three-day conference serves as the marquee anchor event for Boston AI Week, a regional technology festival encompassing more than 100 artificial intelligence events.Q: What organizations and enterprise AI case studies are featured at GAI World 2026?A: Hosted by GAI Insights, the GAI World 2026 agenda features production-ready corporate case studies and 90 expert speakers. The curriculum highlights real-world generative AI and autonomous agent workflow deployment strategies from Tier-1 institutions including Harvard Business School, MIT, UBS, JPMorgan Chase, Mayo Clinic and Liberty Mutual.Q: What hands-on technical training is offered?A: GAI World 2026 delivers practical, hands-on, 201-level workshops focused on the Anthropic Claude and OpenAI ChatGPT ecosystems. Corporate teams and technical leaders will receive operational training on building custom AI agents, automating financial analysis, conducting investor due diligence and mastering advanced development tools such as Claude Code and Claude Cowork.Q: What pass options, corporate table packages and networking sessions does GAI World 2026 offer?A: Attendees can register for an Executive VIP Pass, which includes optional private analyst briefings and an exclusive third-day immersive Deep Dive clinic on Sept. 30, 2026. Organizations can secure a Group Table Pass for eight people. All registrations include the 25-company exhibition floor, a 45-minute Monday morning networking session, the welcome reception, the Women in AI Breakfast and the Celebrating Black Pioneers Luncheon.###

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