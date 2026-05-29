UNESCO statement on damage to education facilities in the Luhansk region

In the context of the recent escalation of the war in Ukraine following the invasion by the Russian Federation, UNESCO voices alarm over reports of severe damage to a vocational school and dormitory in the town of Starobilsk in Luhansk region, reportedly resulting in civilian casualties, including among students. The UN does not currently have access to the area and could not yet verify the details of the reports.

In accordance with its mandate and with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2601 (2021), UNESCO condemns attacks against cultural property, educational institutions, students, education personnel and media professionals, protected under international law.