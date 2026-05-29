Peace, diversity and sustainability at the heart of the Latin America and the Caribbean Week 2026

What? 2026 edition of UNESCO’s Latin America and the Caribbean Week.

When? From Tuesday 2 June at 10.30am to Friday 5 June at 8pm

Where? UNESOC Headquarters, 125 avenue de Suffren, 75007 Paris

Media accreditation: Here

Full programme: Here

The week will open on Tuesday 2 June with an inauguration ceremony bringing together representatives of Member States, including opening speeches and artistic performances, followed by a public opening of the bazaar and exhibitions with cultural representations and gastronomy.

Throughout the week, a series of debates will provide a space for dialogue, together with artistic performances reflecting the cultural richness of the region, including music and dance traditions such as cueca, tango, salsa, bachata and merengue. Cinema will also play a central role in the 2026 Latin America and the Caribbean Week, with daily film screenings.

The permanent bazaar and exhibitions are a key feature of this year’s edition. It will showcase products, traditions and creative expressions from participating countries, including Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

The week will conclude on Friday 5 June with closing remarks and musical performances, following a final series of debates and artistic presentations celebrating the spirit of the region.