AccuBANKER Launches AB8000 CashGrader: The Most Advanced Cash-Handling System in the Company's 45-Year History

The AB8000 CashGrader by AccuBANKER — bank-grade cash classification, fitness sorting, and counterfeit detection for modern commercial operations The AB8000 CashGrader processes mixed currencies simultaneously, sorting fit and unfit bills into separate pockets while displaying real-time totals on the full-color touchscreen. The AB8000 CashGrader features a dual-pocket sorting system and integrated thermal printer, delivering a complete audit trail with every cash count.

AccuBANKER's AB8000 CashGrader brings bank-grade fitness sorting, 6-layer counterfeit detection, & ATM-ready cash classification to any cash-intensive business.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuBANKER, a Miami-based leader in commercial cash-handling infrastructure since 1981, today announced the launch of the AB8000 CashGrader, its most advanced bill counter and authentication system to date. Designed for enterprises, financial institutions, and high-volume cash operations, the AB8000 sets a new standard in operational accuracy, multi-currency support, and fraud prevention.

The AB8000 CashGrader delivers six layers of counterfeit detection and security features — including Magnetic Ink (MG), Magnetic Thread (MT), Infrared Image (IMG), Color Image (RGB), Infrared (IR), and Dimension Detection (DD) — combined with dual-pocket sorting, nine operating modes, and compatibility with up to 72 currencies. A built-in thermal printer and serial number capture system via OCR technology provide the accountability trail that modern cash-intensive businesses demand.

What separates the AB8000 from a standard bill counter is its semi-fitness sorting capability. Most commercial bill counters count and authenticate — they do not evaluate the physical condition of each note. The AB8000 goes further, automatically classifying every bill as fit or unfit for recirculation. It detects oil stains, tears, soiled notes, holes, folded bills, and missing corners, then sorts them into separate pockets accordingly. Bills that pass are ATM-ready and cleared for immediate recirculation or deposit. Bills that fail are separated for removal without interrupting the count. This is the same classification process used by banks and cash centers — now accessible to any cash-intensive business.

For industries like cannabis dispensaries, casinos, and large retail operations where cash volume is high and compliance documentation is non-negotiable, the AB8000 transforms what was once a lengthy manual process into a streamlined operation. Counting 1,200 bills by hand takes a trained employee 10 to 15 minutes — and that is before sorting by denomination, screening for counterfeits, evaluating bill condition, and producing a written record. The AB8000 completes all of these tasks simultaneously at up to 1,200 bills per minute, sorting into dual pockets by condition and denomination, scanning every bill through six layers of counterfeit detection, and printing a detailed transaction report via the integrated thermal printer. What was once a manual, error-prone end-of-shift task becomes a standardized, auditable operation that protects the business and its employees.

"The AB8000 represents what AccuBANKER has always stood for — giving businesses the same level of cash-handling confidence that major financial institutions rely on, at a price point that makes operational excellence accessible," said Matthew Peon, CEO of AccuBANKER. "After 45 years of building cash-handling infrastructure for businesses across the country, this is our most complete system yet."

The AB8000 is built for enterprise environments. LAN connectivity enables direct integration with banking systems and network servers. Internal storage holds up to 32 GB or 365 days of transaction records. Data exports in both CSV and FSN formats support auditing, reconciliation, and compliance reporting. The full-color TFT touchscreen with external auxiliary screen and front LED display gives operators real-time visibility across every session. The bilingual interface — available in English and Spanish — reflects AccuBANKER's commitment to serving the full breadth of the American commercial market.

Every AB8000 is designed and engineered in the United States and backed by AccuBANKER's industry-leading 3-year warranty — a standard that reflects the durability and build quality the company has delivered since 1981. At $2,199.99, the AB8000 brings bank-grade cash classification to any operation that handles cash at volume, without the service contracts or institutional overhead typically associated with this level of capability.

Key Specifications — AB8000 CashGrader

6 counterfeit detection methods: MG, MT, IMG, RGB, IR, and DD. 9 operating modes for flexible cash management workflows. Semi-fitness sorting: detects oil stains, tears, soiled notes, holes, folded bills, and missing corners. Dual-pocket design with reject pocket. Multi-currency support for up to 72 currencies. Serial number capture with OCR technology including blacklist exclusion. LAN connectivity for banking system and network integration. Internal storage: 32 GB or 365 days of records. Data export in CSV or FSN formats. Full-color TFT touchscreen with auxiliary screen and front LED display. Built-in thermal printer compatible with external MP20 printer. Counting speed: 800, 1,000, or 1,200 bills per minute. Hopper capacity: up to 1,000 bills with extension guides. Bilingual interface: English and Spanish. Weight: 22 lb. 3-year warranty. Designed and engineered in the United States. Price: $2,199.99. Availability: Now available at accubanker.com.

About AccuBANKER

Founded in Miami, Florida in 1981, AccuBANKER has spent 45 years building operational cash-handling infrastructure for commercial businesses across the United States. From counterfeit detectors and bill counters to coin sorters and money scales, AccuBANKER products are trusted by banks, credit unions, retailers, restaurants, hospitality businesses, and cash-heavy SMBs nationwide. AccuBANKER is known for bank-grade product quality, competitive pricing, and award-winning bilingual (English/Spanish) customer support.

Learn more at www.accubanker.com

AccuBANKER | AB8000 CashGrader

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