CTDOT Safety Patrol Expands Hours for Busy Summer Travel

As an especially busy travel season begins, driven by the World Cup, America 250 celebrations, and other major events across the Northeast, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced expanded hours for the CTDOT Safety Patrol.

Starting on Saturday, May 30 through Sunday, July 19, 2026, the Safety Patrol along I-95 and Route 15 will have temporary expanded hours to include Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Summer travel means more vehicles on the road, and with major events like the World Cup and America 250 bringing even more activity to the region, expanding these hours to include weekends ensures the Safety Patrol will be there to lend a hand to anyone who needs it,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Every year, the Safety Patrol helps thousands of drivers throughout the state. This free service is part of our broader commitment to keep Connecticut moving safely, especially during an exceptionally busy summer.”

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The Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, provides roadside assistance at no charge, including changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, and moving disabled vehicles to the shoulder. Each year, the Safety Patrol responds to nearly 15,000 service calls in Connecticut.

In addition to assisting stranded motorists, the Safety Patrol works with emergency responders at incident scenes. They clear debris from the highway to improve traffic flow and prevent future incidents.

The original CTDOT Highway Assistance Motorist Patrol program launched in 1995 on I-95 using four trucks. Today, there are 15 vehicles patrolling the state’s major highways.

CTDOT Safety Patrol proactively patrols I-84, I-91, I-95, I-291, I-395, Route 2, Route 7, Route 8, and Route 15 and are on the lookout for stranded motorists needing assistance and any incidents on the roadways. The Safety Patrol will also be dispatched by CTDOT’s Highway Operations Centers in Newington and Bridgeport, as well as the Connecticut State Police.

If someone experiences a breakdown or an emergency on the highway, the safest place to be is inside the vehicle. Do not exit the vehicle, even for a brief moment. Pull over safely, stay inside, call 911, keep your seat belt on, and wait for help to arrive.

To learn more about the CTDOT Safety Patrol, visit portal.ct.gov/SafetyPatrol.