Culp honors DeMotte-Rensselaer BMV for being named a Branch of the Year Culp honors DeMotte-Rensselaer BMV for being named a Branch of the Year

STATEHOUSE (May 28, 2026) – State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently honored Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' DeMotte-Rensselaer Branch with a House District Declaration after the BMV announced it as the 2025 Branch of the Year in the medium size category.

"Congratulations to the staff at our local BMV branch," Culp said. "We value their quality service, friendly interactions and hard work that keeps this essential operation running."

Out of the 116 BMV branches across the state, Culp said DeMotte-Rensselaer stands out for its exceptional performance in customer experience time, customer satisfaction and service quality.

Last September, the BMV announced a public hearing to discuss the proposed consolidation of the Rensselaer branch, which is one of two BMV locations in the county serving over 33,000 residents. As a result of the hearing and overwhelming public support for the branch, the BMV decided to keep it open while continuing to monitor its number of transactions and in-person visits.

A House District Declaration is a local award presented to Hoosiers in House District 16 who serve their community with high distinction and positively impact the lives of others.

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State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

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