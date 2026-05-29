Judy: Governor ceremonially signs new law to expand property tax relief for Hoosier veterans

STATEHOUSE (May 27, 2026) – The governor recently ceremonially signed into law a legislative effort supported by State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) to expand property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, specifically those who have sustained total disabilities in service to the nation.

House Enrolled Act 1210 provides tax relief for veterans with total disabilities by increasing the property tax deduction to cover 100% of the assessed value of their real property, replacing the current $14,000 deduction. Under the law, disabled veterans who qualify will not owe property tax on their primary residence. The new law also converts several existing veteran property tax deductions into property tax liability credits beginning with taxes imposed for the 2026 assessment year to provide a more direct benefit.

"Our veterans answered the call to serve and protect this country, and they deserve policies that recognize those sacrifices in a meaningful way," said Judy, a decorated member of the Indiana National Guard who serves on the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. "This new law strengthens long-term property tax relief for disabled veterans, while helping ensure these Hoosiers can remain in their homes and communities."

Judy said the legislation also broadens tax relief opportunities for other veterans through new and expanded credits. Along with allowing veterans with a 100% disability rating to deduct 100% of their home’s assessed value with no cap, the law establishes new stackable property tax credits to replace existing deductions, including a $250 credit for partially disabled veterans with a disability rating of at least 10% who are age 62 or older, and a $350 credit for veterans who served during wartime.

Under the new law, veterans who previously qualified for a property tax deduction will instead receive a credit applied directly to their local property tax liability. The changes will take effect beginning with the 2026 assessment date.

Judy estimates the legislation will provide approximately $46.2 million in additional tax relief for veterans statewide beginning with taxes payable in 2027.

To learn more about other new laws passed during the 2026 legislative session, visit iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) (second from left) joins Gov. Mike Braun (center, seated), State Reps. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) (far left), Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) (third from left), Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) (fourth from left) and Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) (far right) for a ceremonial bill signing of House Enrolled Act 1210 on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Judy supported the new law to strengthen property tax relief for Hoosier veterans who have sustained total disabilities in service to the nation.