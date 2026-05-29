Senate Advances SB 1181, the Valley Youth Safety Act, to Strengthen School Safety and Prevent Youth Violence

Sacramento, Calif. (May 28, 2026)—The California Senate today voted to advance Senate Bill 1181, the Valley Youth Safety Act, authored by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield). The Legislation would establish a pilot program focused on identifying school safety threats as they surface while bolstering coordination between schools, local law enforcement agencies and the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

SB 1181 creates a collaborative framework that allows schools and public safety officials to improve threat assessment strategies and strengthen early intervention efforts aimed at protecting students, teachers and communities.

The pilot program intends to help communities keep pace with rapidly evolving threats while rebuilding trust between institutions designed to maintain student and family safety.

“Trust saves lives. Across California coordinated public safety efforts have helped rescue trafficked migrant children, identified victims of exploitation, and dismantled criminal networks targeting vulnerable immigrant communities,” Senator Hurtado said.

According to Cal OES, California’s existing efforts have already proven to be successful. Since 2016, Cal OES has stopped nearly 60 threatened mass shootings, along with other acts of violence, including suicides. State officials say these interventions demonstrate the importance of identifying warning signs and acting before violence occurs.

Supporters of SB 1181 say stronger coordination between schools, local law enforcement and state emergency officials can help ensure those warning signs do not go unnoticed.

“The Central Valley taught me something important, it taught me resilience,” Senator Hurtado added. “I think about my niece’s future and the future that we leave behind for her generation. It is about whether children are protected before they become victims. And whether the next generation inherits fear and division or trust, resilience and hope.”

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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