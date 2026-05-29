National Fishing and Boating Week Returns June 6-14

National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW) returns June 6–14, 2026, offering Georgians a great opportunity to get on the water, introduce someone new to fishing, and take advantage of two FREE Fishing Days, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“There is no better time to enjoy Georgia’s incredible fishing and boating opportunities than during National Fishing and Boating Week,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Whether you are introducing a child to their first fishing trip, spending time with friends and family, or simply enjoying a quiet morning on the water, fishing and boating create lasting memories while supporting conservation through outdoor recreation.”

Established in 1979, National Fishing and Boating Week celebrates America’s longstanding outdoor traditions while encouraging people of all ages and experience levels to discover the joys of fishing and boating.

Ways to Join the Celebration:

Fish for Free : Georgia offers two FREE fishing days during National Fishing and Boating Week on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13, 2026. On these days, Georgia residents can fish public waters without a fishing license, trout license, or Lands Pass.

: Georgia offers two FREE fishing days during National Fishing and Boating Week on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13, 2026. On these days, Georgia residents can fish public waters without a fishing license, trout license, or Lands Pass. Attend a Fishing Event : Family Fishing Events and other educational opportunities will take place across the state during the celebration. Find an event near you at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.

: Family Fishing Events and other educational opportunities will take place across the state during the celebration. Find an event near you at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/. Learn Something New: If you cannot make it outdoors, kids can still join the fun through Angler Academy, an online resource from https://www.takemefishing.org/ filled with games, crafts, puzzles, and educational fishing content. Visit https://www.takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-resources/angler-academy-for-kids/.

Find Your Perfect Spot:

From mountain trout streams to neighborhood ponds, major reservoirs, rivers, and coastal waters, Georgia offers endless opportunities to get outside and wet a line. Need a place to start? Visit one of Georgia’s 11 Public Fishing Areas (https://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) or explore fishing opportunities at Georgia State Parks (https://gastateparks.org/).

For more information about National Fishing and Boating Week in Georgia, visit https://GeorgiaWildlife.com/nfbw.

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