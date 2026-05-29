UK Crowdfunding Pioneer Bruce Davis Joins Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance Steering Committee

Bruce Davis, Chair of the UK Crowdfunding Association, joins GECA as Strategic Advisor - UK.

UK Crowdfunding Association Chair and Abundance Investment Co-founder Brings Two Decades of Retail Investor Advocacy to GECA's Borderless Mission

The case for crowdfunding has always been about giving more people access to investments in the things they care about. That argument doesn't stop at national borders.” — Bruce Davis, Strategic Advisor - UK, GECA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Bruce Davis as Strategic Advisor for the United Kingdom to its Steering Committee, significantly strengthening the organisation's regulatory expertise and UK market intelligence at a pivotal moment for global retail investment.Bruce is Chair of the UK Crowdfunding Association (UKCFA) , the trade body representing the UK's regulated crowdfunding sector in its engagement with HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority. He is also Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Abundance Investment, the world's first regulated crowdfunding platform, which has raised more than £150 million from retail investors for over 60 sustainable infrastructure projects since 2012.Prior to founding Abundance with Karl Harder and Louise Wilson, Bruce was a member of the founding team that created Zopa.com - the world's first peer-to-peer lending platform - and has worked extensively researching money and financial innovations for institutions across the UK and Europe.A Career Built Around Retail Investor AccessAbundance Investment launched in April 2012 after a three-year authorisation process with the Financial Services Authority - part of a new wave of newly authorised firms that together created the world's first regulated crowdfunding market. From a £5 minimum investment, ordinary people could lend directly to renewable energy projects, local authorities, and green infrastructure across the UK.In 2020, Abundance pioneered Community Municipal Investments, enabling UK councils to issue green bonds directly to their citizens. By March 2026, 20 councils had used the platform to finance net-zero projects, with more than £20 million mobilised from over 3,000 retail investors for council green bonds alone. Abundance became a certified B Corporation in 2020 and won the Ashden Gold Award in 2014 for "Powering Clean Energy Investment."Regulatory Voice at a Critical MomentIn January 2024, Bruce was appointed Chair of the UKCFA - the trade body he had helped found years earlier as a founding director. Under his chairmanship, the UKCFA has become an increasingly vocal advocate for proportionate regulation.In a December 2024 letter to the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Bruce warned that "the UK is now seen as having one of the most highly regulated markets for this type of investment in the world - overtaking even the US which has long been a laggard on supporting the benefits of crowdfunding," and that excessive regulation has made new issuance "uneconomic" for many platforms.That diagnosis sits at the heart of why his GECA appointment matters.QuotesAndy Field, GECA Steering Committee Executive Lead:"Bruce has spent two decades doing the unglamorous, essential work of making retail investment actually function - building Zopa, building Abundance, and now leading the UKCFA's regulatory dialogue with Treasury and the FCA. That combination of operator's instinct and policy fluency is genuinely rare. He understands what it takes to bring a regulated platform to market, what it takes to keep one running through changing rules, and what it takes to push back when regulation drifts away from its purpose. GECA is fortunate to have him."Bruce Davis, Strategic Advisor - UK, GECA:"I'm honoured to join GECA at this point in the industry's evolution. The case for crowdfunding has always been about giving more people access to investments in the things they care about. That argument doesn't stop at national borders. If we get the regulatory architecture right - proportionate, evidence-based, and harmonised - we can unlock capital flows that conventional finance simply cannot reach."About Bruce DavisBruce Davis is Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Abundance Investment and Chair of the UK Crowdfunding Association. He was a member of the founding team at Zopa.com, the world's first peer-to-peer lender. An anthropologist by training who read Classics at university and studied money and financial innovation for over 15 years, Bruce is Visiting Research Fellow at the Bauman Institute at Leeds University and co-author of Crowdfunding and the Democratisation of Finance (Bristol University Press, 2021) with Professor Mark Davis. He is also a Trustee of the Finance Innovation Lab. Earlier in his career, Bruce invented Monkey Shoulder whisky and helped launch Sailor Jerry Rum.About the UK Crowdfunding AssociationThe UK Crowdfunding Association (UKCFA) is the UK's trade body for regulated crowdfunding platforms, working with HM Treasury, the FCA, and industry stakeholders to support the development of proportionate regulation and a diverse, vibrant crowdfunding sector.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a neutral, industry-led network bringing together equity crowdfunding platforms, national associations, regulators, policymakers, and technology providers to build transparent, credible, borderless equity crowdfunding markets. GECA's mission is to foster dialogue, alignment, and practical pathways for cross-border collaboration - addressing regulatory fragmentation, advancing interoperable infrastructure, and creating the standards and trust architecture that enable equity crowdfunding to fulfil its global potential.Learn more: https://thegeca.org Join GECA: https://thegeca.org/join Read the full announcement: https://thegeca.org/blogs/bruce-davis-joins-geca-uk-crowdfunding-pioneer/

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