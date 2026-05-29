CONTACT: NAVFAC Marianas PAO VOICE: (671) 349-4053 E-MAIL: m-gu-navfac-09pao@us.navy.mil

NAVFAC Marianas, Regional Agencies Conduct Annual Fanihi Population Count

SATA RITA, Guam – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and regional environmental agencies throughout the Marianas are making collaborative conservation efforts across the Mariana Islands during the Annual Fanihi Count on Guam, Saipan, and Tinian.

This year, more than 160 volunteers and over 30 partner organizations participated in the April 2026 count. These efforts continue to support a species of deep cultural and ecological importance: the fanihi, or Mariana fruit bat. The fanihi is a vital pollinator and seed disperser, playing a key role in maintaining healthy island ecosystems. The species travels between islands to roost and forage, serving as a living link across the archipelago. It is listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act in both Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

Just as the fanihi connects the islands, the annual counts unite volunteers, agencies, and conservation partners in protecting one of the region’s most important native species. A total of 269 fanihi were recorded across the islands: 241 on Guam, 24 on Saipan, and four on Tinian. These sightings were made possible by 168 volunteers monitoring 94 observation stations.

“Since the fanihi can fly between islands, being able to conduct a coordinated count covering multiple islands allows us to get an accurate picture of how our fanihi population is doing,” said Laura Duenas, Natural Resource Specialist and fanihi program manager, 36 Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), Joint Region Marianas (JRM) at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB). “The information we collect from these surveys will be used to determine what conservation actions are needed to help manage and protect this species.”

The initiative started in 2014 at AAFB and has since grown to include volunteers and partner agencies from across Marianas. In the Northern Mariana Islands, Saipan and Tinian began their annual counts in 2022 through a partnership between NAVFAC Marianas and the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife (DLNR). Tinian DLNR joined the effort in 2023. On Tinian, where Department of War activity is quickly increasing, fanihi surveys are being conducted to help set baseline conditions so they can be tracked for future activities.

Beyond data collection, the annual counts serve as an important outreach effort, helping raise awareness about the fanihi’s ecological role and the threats it faces, including habitat loss and poaching. Community involvement remains essential to the species’ long‑term survival and recovery.

“The annual count is a great opportunity for the community to participate in fanihi conservation,” said Henry Fandel, wildlife section supervisor with CNMI’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.

For more information on the annual Fanihi Counts, contact:

• CNMI: Jill Liske‑Clark — jill.j.liske-clark.civ@us.navy.mil mailto:jill%5C.j%5C.liske%5C-clark%5C.civ@us%5C.navy%5C.mil

• Guam: Laura Duenas — laura_irene.duenas@us.af.mil mailto:laura%5C_irene%5C.duenas@us%5C.af%5C.mil

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