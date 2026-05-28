Blair-Sherlock Bill Amending Restrictions on First Responder Vehicle Parking Locations Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Diane Blair-Sherlock, D-Villa Park, introduced and passed a bill ensuring Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and Condominium Associations (COAs) cannot prohibit first responders from parking their marked vehicles on their own property.

“Our first responders work hard day in and day out to keep our communities safe,” said Blair-Sherlock. “Preventing them from parking their vehicles on their own property, for whatever reason, is actively making a difficult job even more difficult. It is their responsibility to respond to emergencies as quickly as possible. When these organizations restrict parking, that response time can be significantly delayed.”

House Bill 67 prohibits HOAs and COAs from designating marked police and fire vehicles as commercial vehicles, and subsequently preventing them from parking at their property. Under this bill, first responders should be able to park their vehicles—as long as they are under 12,000 pounds—on their property. This is especially vital to employees on duty, as quick access to their vehicles is vital to rapid response situations.

“This bill isn’t just about the ability to park on their own property, but the overall safety of the community they serve. With these new regulations on HOAs and COAs, we hope first responders are able to effectively respond in emergency circumstances, without facing obstacles based on where they live,” said Blair-Sherlock.

House Bill 67 passed the House and the Senate, and now heads to the governor.