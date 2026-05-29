Governor Kotek Celebrates tumwata village Groundbreaking with Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Oregon City, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek joined the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, community leaders, and local elected officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of tumwata village, marking a major milestone in the Tribe’s ongoing efforts to restore and revitalize the culturally significant site and launching construction of a transformative development on the banks of the Willamette River near Willamette Falls.

"This moment is about recognizing that Oregon's future is stronger when tribal nations thrive, when ancestral lands are healed, and when Indigenous voices are heard," Governor Kotek said. "tumwata village will demonstrate that economic growth and environmental stewardship can walk side by side."

“tumwata has always been a place of deep cultural and spiritual significance for our people,” Grand Ronde Tribal Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy said. “As a Tribe, our roots are here. As the great granddaughter of Chief Wacheno, who lived at this village, my roots begin here. Today, we took a meaningful step in honoring those who came before us, ensuring those roots remain strong, and building something lasting for future generations.”

The 23-acre property was purchased by the Grand Ronde Tribe in 2019. In 2021, the Tribe began demolition of the dilapidated buildings and conducted detailed archeological studies of the property. The project represents a long-awaited opportunity to reclaim and steward ancestral lands that have been central to tribal life for generations. Central to the project is restoring public access to Willamette Falls and the site as well as a commitment to environmental healing. After more than a century of industrial use, the Tribe is undertaking significant restoration efforts to improve habitat, restore native landscapes, and enhance water quality along the Willamette River.

The development will also serve as a place for cultural gathering, ceremony, and education, honoring the history and reinforcing Grand Ronde’s role as stewards of the Falls.

A photo from the event can be found here. Governor Kotek’s full remarks can be found here.

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