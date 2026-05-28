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Department of Enterprise Services seeking experienced Public Information Officer

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) is seeking an experienced and highly motivated Public Information Officer (PIO) to lead communications efforts for one of the city’s most visible and community-facing departments.

The position will oversee strategic communications, media relations, public outreach, social media coordination, and public messaging for DES operations and facilities, including the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu Zoo, six municipal golf courses, and other city venues and services.

DES is looking for a communications professional with strong writing skills, sound news judgment, experience working with media outlets, and the ability to operate effectively in fast-paced and high-profile environments.

Ideal candidates should have experience in public relations, journalism, communications, government affairs, or related fields, along with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.

Responsibilities include:

• Drafting press releases, statements, speeches, talking points, and public advisories

• Coordinating media inquiries and interview requests

• Managing social media and digital communications

• Supporting communications during major events, emergencies, and operational incidents

• Collaborating with city departments, community partners, and external stakeholders

• Assisting with internal communications and public outreach initiatives

The Department of Enterprise Services plays a key role in managing many of Honolulu’s most recognizable public facilities and programs, serving residents and visitors across Oʻahu.

Interested applicants should submit their resume to Communications Director Scott Humber at scott.humber@honolulu.gov.

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Department of Enterprise Services seeking experienced Public Information Officer

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