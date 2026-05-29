City brings career fair to Leeward Oʻahu, connecting youth and residents with opportunities

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization (OER), in partnership with the Department of Community Services, Waipahu Safe Haven Immigrant Resource Center, and Waipahu High School, will host a career fair on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Waipahu High School cafeteria. The event is free and open to the public.

The event emphasizes creating accessible pathways for Leeward Oʻahu youth — including current high school students and recent graduates — who may face geographic and logistical barriers to attending job fairs and career events held elsewhere on the island.

“Strong communities are built when people feel seen, supported, and inspired about what’s possible for their future,” said Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba. “I’m proud to support efforts like this that create opportunities, build connections, and open doors that can truly change someone’s life.”

Attendees can expect:

Employers actively hiring for summer and full-time positions across multiple industries

City agencies and training providers on-site to share information about workforce development programs, enrollment opportunities, and career pathways

On-site resume-building assistance and job application support, with staff available to help participants use laptops and complete online applications on the spot

“We want young people in our community to know that there are real opportunities available to them right now — whether that’s a summer job, a training program, or a conversation with an employer who is actively looking to hire. Through our Community Equity Program, OER’s work is rooted in making sure economic opportunity is accessible to every community across Oʻahu,” said Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director of OER. “We’re grateful to our partners at Waipahu High School, the Department of Community Services, and Waipahu Safe Haven for helping bring these resources directly to the Leeward community and meeting people where they are.”

“We know that when people have access to meaningful work, it can change the trajectory of their lives,” said Anton Krucky, Director of the Department of Community Services. “That’s why DCS and WorkHawaiʻi are focused on bringing real opportunities directly into the community and making it easier for people to connect with employers, training programs, and support that can help them move forward and ultimately thrive. We’re grateful to partner with OER, the Waipahu community, and everyone helping to make these opportunities more accessible.”

“At Waipahu Safe Haven, we believe that investing in youth development strengthens families and the broader community. By providing access to career exploration, mentorship and educational opportunities, a youth-focused career fair helps young people prepare for productive futures, promotes self-sufficiency, and encourages them to become positive contributors and leaders within their communities,” said Barbara Tom, Executive Director of Waipahu Safe Haven. “Waipahu Safe Haven collaborates with schools, communities, businesses, and government agencies like the City and County because no single organization can meet all the needs of our youth and families. Collaboration allows us to bring together resources, knowledge and mentorship and opportunities that strengthens the support system for the young people to help them to succeed. We could not accomplish our goals without everyone’s participation and support.”

Event Details:

Thursday, June 4, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Waipahu High School Cafeteria, 94-1211 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797

Cost: Free for all members of the public.

Parking details: Available at Waipahu High School (see map)

For inquiries and questions, contact oer@honolulu.gov

OER Website: www.revitalizeoahu.org