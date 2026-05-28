Councilmember Kettle calls out Sound Transit: ‘Seattle needs the transit we were promised’

Today Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7) voiced strong support for the Ballard light rail project and urged Sound Transit board members to find a solution to build it. The regional transportation agency has come under considerable pressure after plans were floated to delay major light rail projects due to financial shortfalls. Sound Transit 3, which included the Ballard line and other key projects in the city, was approved overwhelmingly by Seattle voters in 2016.

“Seattle needs the transit we voted for – it’s critical to our region’s economic and cultural vitality. We also need the Ballard Link Extension to be built in its entirety. The City has already incorporated this line into its long-term planning, specifically through the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Comprehensive Plan work to create the Ballard Regional Center. Our planned future is at stake,” said Councilmember Kettle.

“Transportation and land use are two sides of the same coin, and the City of Seattle has, and is, currently doing its job. To be blunt, Sound Transit is out of sync with Seattle. The agency’s failure with the Ballard Link Extension will cause other problems that will ripple into the future. For example, the plan to terminate the Ballard Link Extension at Seattle Center is short-sighted because it squanders the opportunity for an effective link-up between Sound Transit and King County Metro. For the future of the region, we need good governance and ambition at Sound Transit, not the indecisiveness that we’ve received thus far.

“I want to thank my colleague, Councilmember Dan Strauss, for leading the charge and who has been the strongest voice for the Ballard Link Extension while the rest of the Sound Transit leadership have been quiet. His leadership and advocacy are clear and persuasive. I encourage the mayor and the Sound Transit Board, on an issue that connects regional centers, to do more. Sadly, the decision to cut these projects appears to have been made without the right voices in the room,” noted Councilmember Kettle.

Proposals for how to move forward with Sound Transit projects, including Councilmember Strauss’ three amendments, are scheduled for a vote at the Sound Transit Board of Directors meeting May 28 at 1:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to participate and can find more information online on Sound Transit’s public comment guide

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