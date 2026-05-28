Seattle Japanese Garden closed June 22-July 27, 2026

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and the Arboretum Foundation will temporarily close the Seattle Japanese Garden this summer to complete a major restoration project that preserves and enhances one of Seattle’s most beloved cultural landscapes.

Closure Dates and Visit:

Full Garden Closure: June 22 – July 27, 2026

June 22 – July 27, 2026 Reopening: Tuesday, July 28, 2026 (Tuesday–Sunday schedule)

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 (Tuesday–Sunday schedule) North Section Closure: Through November 2026 during wall construction and landscape restoration

Through November 2026 during wall construction and landscape restoration Regular Seasonal Closure: December through February for winter maintenance

During the five-week closure, contractors will remove an aging retaining wall at the north end of the garden and prepare the site for reconstruction. Watch Parkways or the Japanese Garden website for information about closure areas that may impact visits from July 27 through the end of November.

We understand this closure may be inconvenient for visitors, members, and the many people who plan trips around the Seattle Japanese Garden. We sincerely appreciate the community’s patience while this important work is completed.

Plan Your Visit

During this project, the Washington Park Arboretum will operate normally, as well as SPR’s other specialty gardens, including Kubota Garden and the Volunteer Park Conservatory. We invite you to explore these other gardens during the closure.

Thank you for your patience as we complete this important restoration project. We look forward to welcoming you back on July 28!

Learn More

Check the Seattle Japanese Garden website for current hours, updates, and construction progress: www.seattlejapanesegarden.org. Please also review the original Parkways blog post for a more complete scope of the work being done.