Councilmember Juarez supports Ballard light rail amendments and Graham Street Station build

Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5) released the following statement during the Sound Transit Board of Directors meeting to discuss the Sound Transit 3 System Plan, including the fate of the Ballard light rail extension, and the future Graham Street Station in south Seattle.

“Seattle voters overwhelmingly supported the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure in November 2016 which passed with 69.8% of the vote. Pierce, King and Snohomish passed the measure with 54.4% of the vote. The fact that these ST3 projects are in danger of being cancelled or delayed is unacceptable.

“The Ballard link extension is projected to serve 90,000 to 147,000 daily riders. It would serve the most people at one of the lowest costs per rider of any project in Sound Transit history. The City of Seattle has done its part in laying the groundwork for this project. We’ve enacted the legislation asked of us to support the Ballard extension and build the Graham Street Station. Seattle has been a reliable partner in this undertaking that will undoubtedly reshape our city and region for the better.

“Having served on the Sound Transit Board during the 2021 realignment discussion, we discussed undertaking the process that would address the issues we are now facing. It’s unfortunate to be at this point today, with the possibility of indefinitely postponing the Ballard Link Extension. Sound Transit must enact a viable plan to get to Ballard. Thank you to Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6) for his diligent leadership to push this through.”

We owe it to the residents of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and to the future of our region, to deliver a world-class transit system that supports Seattle’s growth for generations to come. Seattle has planned for, and deserves, a rich transit spine.

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