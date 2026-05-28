Councilmember Foster urges Sound Transit to deliver on light rail to Ballard and the Graham Street Station

SEATTLE – Councilmember Dionne Foster (Position 9) released the following statement as the Sound Transit Board of Directors met today to update the Sound Transit 3 plan, including whether to build or delay the Graham Street Station in south Seattle. Councilmember Foster was there virtually but did not get the chance to comment due to time limitations on public comment. Her statement:

“Sound Transit members, I first thank you for your leadership – for your determination in facing down the financial challenges, for your ongoing engagement with the public and for your work to develop a proposal to keep our region moving forward.

“Recently I was thinking about election night in 2016 – and how amongst the challenging national election results, ST3 gave us a beacon of hope – it gave us something to be joyful about here locally. Over the last year, as the board and the public have been grappling with the difficult realities facing ST3, there have been many periods where I’ve felt that sense of joy wane.

“Yesterday I felt some of that joy return when I stood with Executive Zahilay and Mayor Wilson to announce their proposed amendment to keep the Graham Street Station on track for delivery. The joy and relief were palpable. Graham street is a long-promised station in Seattle – dating back to Sound Move in 1996 and the amendment makes good on that promise.

Additionally, over the last several weeks my office has received hundreds of emails from Ballard residents asking for us to deliver on light rail to Ballard. Those neighbors are looking for transportation they can count on, and they deserve a commitment they can celebrate. Anticipated ridership for Ballard is high, and it will keep growing over the next several years as Seattle completes our comprehensive plan and updates our growth numbers and projections. Ensuring these residents benefit from the light rail they support is critical. I urge you to give them trains they can ride on a timeline they can rely on.In closing, I ask that you support the amendments designed to keep Seattle on track – especially through supporting the Graham Street amendment put forth by Mayor Wilson and Executive Zahilay and Councilmember Mosqueda, as well as Councilmember Strauss’ amendments to build light rail to Ballard.”

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