Muzig AI Joins World Economic Forum Startup Community to Expand Global Collaboration Network

Muzig AI joins forces with the World Economic Forum, marking its entry into the global startup innovation network.

Muzig AI Strengthens Global Technology Partnerships and Public Sector Expansion Through WEF Startup Community and NVIDIA Inception Program

Joining the World Economic Forum Startup Community marks an important step for Muzig AI to expand global partnerships and showcase the future of AI music technology.” — Seungik Jeong, CES Innovation Awards Judge & CEO of Muzig AI

NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muzig AI , an AI music generation company, has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) Startup Community, marking a new step toward expanding its global collaboration network and accelerating its entry into international markets.Through its participation in the community, Muzig AI plans to connect with the World Economic Forum’s global innovation network and strengthen exchanges with international startups, industry experts, research institutions, and policy stakeholders. The company aims to introduce the global potential of its AI music generation technology and explore strategic partnership opportunities across the content, media, and entertainment industries.The World Economic Forum Startup Community is a global network designed to help innovative startups connect with the international industrial ecosystem. By joining the community, Muzig AI expects to gain opportunities to participate in key WEF events and expand collaboration with a wide range of global industry leaders and organizations.Muzig AI is also broadening its presence within the global technology ecosystem. The company was recently selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program, a startup support program operated by NVIDIA, establishing a foundation for technological collaboration to further advance its AI music generation capabilities. Through the program, Muzig AI plans to explore opportunities in areas such as GPU-based infrastructure, AI model optimization, and global technology networking.The company has also strengthened its foundation for entering the public sector market in South Korea. Muzig AI has completed the required certification process to supply its solution to the Korean government and public institutions, securing a commercialization pathway for the use of AI music generation technology in the public sector. This is expected to enable applications across local government promotional content, public campaigns, education and cultural content, tourism, and city branding.Muzig AI operates an AI music creation platform that allows users to quickly generate music, background music, lyrics, vocals, and sound effects through simple text input. The platform supports companies, creators, advertising and video production teams, and public institutions in producing music tailored to their content needs while reducing copyright-related burdens. Its key strengths include efficient production and commercial-use potential.“Muzig AI’s joining of the World Economic Forum Startup Community, selection for the NVIDIA Inception Program, and establishment of a public-sector supply foundation represent important milestones that validate our growth potential in both the global technology ecosystem and Korea’s public market,” said Seungik Jeong, CEO of Muzig AI. “Moving forward, we will expand global partnerships and public-private collaboration models based on our AI music generation technology.”Muzig AI plans to continue strengthening its partnerships with global companies, research institutions, and startup ecosystems, while expanding the supply of its AI music solutions to the Korean government and public institutions. Based on these efforts, the company aims to build new content creation and distribution models powered by AI music generation technology.

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