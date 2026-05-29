American History in a Nutshell Series Marks Measure Publishing's Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

Order the series at: www.measurepub.com

Three titles will go on sale June 2, 2026: US Presidents’ Decisions of Consequence, Quotes of Consequence, Successes and Failures

US presidents’ service is subject to forgiving and unforgiving judgements. Our series focuses upon important moments in history, avoiding both bland academic sterilities and partisan rhetoric” — Steve Acunto, President, Measure Publishing LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Publishing LLC today announced the publication of its new series American History in a Nutshell, featuring three concise, condensed and eminently entertaining works that will cover decisions of consequence, quotes of great moment and a synopsis of successes and failures of America’s 45 presidents. In each instance, author Forest Tower presents easily readable, highly memorable facts that will impress, impact and inspire readers --from adults seeking a refresher or a new intro to facts and follies of the nation's leaders to students seeking a doorway into the pageantry of American progress. The three titles in this series use a microlearning approach that is fresh, apolitical and sharply presented.

In each of the books, each presidency is covered with one particular salient point related to the most important aspect of that presidency, or with the most famous quote of the office holder, andfinally, with an evaluation of the successes and failures of the President's tenure. All of this is accomplished in short, condensed insights that will provoke discussion, controversy, and even an appreciation that might well lead to further inquiry.

According to the Measure publisher, Steve Acunto, the books are as much a tribute to the nation's anniversary as a call for inquiry into American history: “The institution of the presidency has seen all manner of interpretations, successes, challenges, and continuing debate as to the pathways that direction of US history. This ever evolving, ever changing leadership role replaced monarchy and non-elected leaders when the USA was founded 250 years ago. We hope it will have the effect of focusing readers’ attention upon important moments in history and that its upbeat text will avoid both sometimes bland academic sterilities and politically charged rhetoric to give the inquisitive reader a chance to access what would otherwise be remote and inaccessible. We applaud Mr. Tower’s approach and look to continuing this series beyond 2026."

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DETAILS:

. ISBN 978-1-966136-12-5

eISBN 978-1-966136-23-1

Books are $12.99 EACH;

Size: 5 x 8 paperbacks

“Decisions …”192 pages

“Quotes …”176 pages

“Successes,,,”176 pages

Measure Publishing website: www.measurepub.com

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