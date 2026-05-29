GT 20-Year Anniversary Summit to Spotlight California Infrastructure, Sustainability and Public Sector Leadership

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s continued push toward resilient infrastructure, sustainable facilities, climate adaptation and public-sector modernization will take center stage at the Green Technology 20-Year Anniversary Summit, scheduled for September 15–16, 2026 at the Pasadena Convention Center.The event will bring together leaders from public agencies, schools, colleges, state and local government, transportation, facilities management, outdoor learning, engineering, sustainability and infrastructure sectors for one of California’s most focused public-sector sustainability gatherings.Produced by Green Technology, an initiative of the Foundation for Advancements in Science and Education (FASE), a (501 c3) non-profit, the Summit marks two decades of convening California leaders around sustainable building, energy, transportation and environmental innovation initiatives.California public agencies are now navigating a historic convergence of mandates and opportunities involving:• School modernization• Resilience and wildfire preparedness• Energy efficiency upgrades• Workforce development• Decarbonization planning• Sustainable infrastructure investment• Climate adaptation strategies• Indoor environmental quality• Water conservation and resource managementThe Summit is expected to attract facilities leaders, sustainability officers, procurement officials, school district administrators, higher education representatives, public works leaders, architects, engineers, transportation officials and policy stakeholders from across the state.“California’s schools, colleges, municipalities and public agencies are facing enormous pressure to modernize facilities and infrastructure while also meeting resilience and climate goals,” said Summit organizers. “The Green Technology Summit creates an environment where public-sector leaders and sustainability solution providers can come together around implementation strategies, funding pathways, best practices and long-term collaboration.”In addition to the exhibition floor, the Summit will feature technical sessions, peer-to-peer best-practice presentations, networking opportunities, partner leadership recognitions and discussions focused on California policy and implementation trends affecting public-sector facilities and infrastructure planning.Organizers note that California’s public-sector market represents one of the nation’s largest opportunities for sustainable modernization investment, with billions of dollars in ongoing and planned activity across K–12 schools, higher education campuses, municipal facilities and public infrastructure systems.Companies participating in the Summit will have opportunities to:• Showcase technologies and services• Build relationships with public-sector decision-makers• Participate in Summit networking and collaboration opportunities• Engage in leadership discussions• Share case studies and implementation successes• Support California’s evolving sustainability initiativesThe Summit’s 20-year anniversary will also highlight California’s continued role as a national and global leader in sustainability policy, infrastructure innovation, clean-energy leadership and environmental stewardship.Organizations interested in exhibiting, sponsoring or participating in the Summit are encouraged to engage early as planning and outreach activities expand statewide.Additional information about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities is available through Green Technology’s Summit outreach team and event website

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