Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia strengthen support to improve inclusive teaching and learning

The Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), with support from the Australian Government through the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program, launched the seventh round of training of trainers (TOT) for Internal Pedagogical Support (IPS) teams on 25th -29TH May 2026. The training was attended by around 60 participants from Luang Namtha Teacher Training College (TTC) and Luang Prabang TTC, representatives from Provincial Education and Sports Services (PESS) of Luang Namtha, Phongsaly, Bokeo and the Department of General Education.

Opening the first training of trainers in Luang Namtha, Ms. Nuanchan Thipphavong, Director of Luang Namtha TTC said “Teachers are at the heart of the education system. They are preparing the next generation, so investing in their skills is an investment in the future of Lao PDR. Continuing professional development is essential to improve teaching quality and support teachers to do their best work. Through the Internal Pedagogical Support (IPS) system, the Ministry with support from Australia is ensuring teachers receive regular, practical support that responds to the realities of classrooms across the country.”

The IPS system was introduced in 2023 to provide school-based support to primary teachers, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas. Established by MoES with support from Australia, the system brings experienced teachers and school leaders together to act as mentors and coaches. They support their colleagues through classroom visits, co-teaching, feedback, and follow-up guidance. Initially launched in 30 target districts across seven BEQUAL-supported provinces, Phongsaly, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Houaphan, Xiangkhouang, Khammouane, and Savannakhet, the Ministry’s new system for teacher CPD is now being expanded by MoES in collaboration with other development partners.