International Union of Elevator Constructors, Local #24 Joint Apprenticeship Committee is offering 250 Apprenticeship opportunities.

Applications will be accepted from 6/23/2026 through 7/23/2026. Application Deadline: July 24, 2026

Apply: www.neieprecruitment.org

If you have any problem with the application process, please contact the Local Area Coordinator at: 501-414-2160.

GEOGRAPHICAL AREA:

5221 1ST Avenue North Birmingham, AL

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age to apply and 18 years of age to be registered by the Local Joint Apprenticeship Committee.

EDUCATION:

Applicants shall be a high school graduate or provide proof of equivalent educational attainment such as completion of the General Education Development (GED) tests. Each applicant shall submit (upload), with the completed application, a high school transcript, or high school diploma, or an official report of GED test results.

APTITUDE:

All applicants shall pass an examination designed to test the applicant’s reading, math skills, and aptitude for employment in the elevator industry.

TOOL ASSESSMENT:

Applicants will also take a Tool Assessment designed to assess knowledge of basic tools and their use, as well as basic measuring skills.

PHYSICAL:

Be capable of performing the physical requirements of the job without posing a threat to the health and safety of themselves or others.

OTHER:

Upon selection, pass a drug test. (Paid by the employer)

A photo I.D. must be presented during the application process. If you have previously accepted a job as an apprentice in the IUEC, you may not apply to this recruitment.

FEES:

$25.00 NON-REFUNDABLE fee is required to submit your application.

The International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 24 Joint Apprentice Training Program will not discriminate against apprenticeship applicants or apprentices based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), sexual orientation, genetic information, or because they are an individual with a disability or a person 40 years old or older. The International Union of Elevator Constructors Local # 24 Joint Apprentice Training Program will take affirmative action to provide equal opportunity in apprenticeship and will operate the apprenticeship program as required under Title 29 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 30.The Elevator Constructors are an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.