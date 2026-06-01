Denise Brilliant Launches Brilliant Flight School for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

The new digital program combines strategy, branding, marketing, and founder mindset into an actionable roadmap for aspiring entrepreneurs ready to launch.

Every successful company starts with someone willing to bet on themselves, you don’t need permission to begin. You need a plan, a runway, and the willingness to take off.” — Denise Brilliant

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, brand strategist, and founder Denise Brilliant has officially launched Brilliant Flight School, a modern entrepreneurship program created to help aspiring founders move from idea to execution with greater clarity, confidence, and momentum.Created for entrepreneurs, career pivoters, creatives, and ambitious professionals ready to build something of their own, Brilliant Flight School offers a practical, approachable framework for launching a business in today’s rapidly evolving economy. The program blends foundational business strategy with branding, marketing, positioning, storytelling, and founder mindset, all through Denise Brilliant’s signature lens of strategy, style, and real-world execution.“This isn’t about building a business that looks good online,” said Denise Brilliant, Founder of Brilliant Flight School. “It’s about helping people build something real. A company with structure, direction, visibility, and staying power. Too many aspiring entrepreneurs get stuck between inspiration and execution. Flight School was designed to help close that gap.”The launch comes at a time when entrepreneurship continues to surge across the United States, fueled by layoffs, shifting workforce dynamics, creator-led businesses, and growing demand for greater autonomy and flexibility. Rather than focusing solely on motivation, Brilliant Flight School was intentionally designed to provide practical guidance and actionable systems entrepreneurs can immediately apply to move forward.The program includes:• Business idea development and positioning• Brand and messaging strategy• Marketing and visibility fundamentals• Social media and content guidance• Founder confidence and mindset frameworks• Actionable exercises and implementation tools• Strategic lessons designed to simplify the startup processKnown for building brands at the intersection of business, creativity, and lifestyle, Denise Brilliant is the founder of BrilliantBox , a strategic marketing and brand advisory firm, and Brilliant Lifestyle , a platform focused on intentional living, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. Her work has been featured in publications including Bold Journey, Shoutout Atlanta, and the Cobb Chamber.Brilliant Flight School reflects Denise’s long-standing passion for mentorship, entrepreneurship, and helping people create businesses and lives designed with intention. Drawing inspiration from aviation, the program uses the metaphor of flight to help entrepreneurs develop the systems, preparation, and confidence required for sustainable growth.“Every successful company starts with someone willing to bet on themselves,” Brilliant added. “You don’t need permission to begin. You need a plan, a runway, and the willingness to take off.”Brilliant Flight School is now open for enrollment.To learn more, visit www.brilliantflightschool.com

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