LLMA App Launches on Android, Bringing Matchmaking for Lavender Marriages and Platonic Life Partnerships to Google Play

Martin Thomas at home with his Wife Brandi and daughter Londyn in Gilbert AZ LLMA, the first matchmaking platform for lavender marriages and platonic life partnerships, is now available on Google Play. Built native for Android by founder Marty Thomas Marty Thomas - The Lavender Matchmaker and his beloved Frenchie Dior at home in Gilbert Az

The matchmaking platform for intentional life partnerships, built by a founder who lives one, is now available to Android users worldwide.

Your story is your moat. Use it. Stay Bold. Stay Inspired. That's not a tagline. It's the build order.” — Marty Thomas

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two months after its iOS debut, LLMA is now live on Google Play. The matchmaking platform built for lavender marriages and platonic life partnerships is officially available to Android users, opening the door to the majority of smartphone owners on the planet.

LLMA, which stands for Life and Love Made Authentic, was created by Marty Thomas, the content creator and founder who has built one of the most engaged communities around intentional partnership on TikTok, with 200,000+ followers and 80 million total views. After launching the LLMA movement publicly in 2025 and shipping the iOS app in March 2026, Thomas spent the spring doing something most founders would have outsourced or skipped. He rebuilt the entire app, natively, for Android.

The platform serves adults seeking partnership built on shared values, life goals, and companionship rather than romance. That includes gay men and straight women, co-parenting partners, and anyone looking for a committed life partner without romantic or sexual expectations. There is no swiping. Every profile is reviewed by a human before it goes live.

We caught up with Marty to talk about what it actually takes to build a category from scratch, ship it twice, and keep your family intact while doing it.

Q: iOS launched in March. Why did Android take a couple extra months?

Because I refused to ship a cheap port. The easy move is to wrap the iOS app in a shell and call it cross platform. I didn't want LLMA to feel like a hand me down on Android. So I rebuilt it native in Kotlin with Jetpack Compose, on top of the same Supabase backend that powers iOS. Same speed. Same privacy. Same care. It took longer because doing it right always does.

Q: Be honest. Did you actually build the Android app yourself too?

I did. I'm not a developer by trade. I'm a tech guy who learned to read code because nobody was going to build this for me. iOS was Swift. Android was a whole new language and a whole new framework I had to learn from zero. There were nights I wanted to throw the laptop across the room. But there's something about building the thing yourself that means nobody can ever take it from you. This is mine. Every screen.

Q: Why does getting on Android matter so much to you?

Because the people who need LLMA the most are not always the people holding a brand new iPhone. Android is most of the world. It's most of the people outside the US. It's a huge share of the folks who have been quietly looking for this kind of partnership and felt invisible everywhere else. Love shouldn't be locked behind a thousand dollar phone. Today it isn't.

"Android is most of the world. The people who need this the most were the ones who couldn't reach it. Now they can."

Q: You're the founder, the face, and you actually live this life. Isn't that a lot to carry?

It's the whole job. People don't follow a logo, they follow a person who's done the thing. Brandi and I live a lavender marriage. Londyn, our 14 year old, is growing up in it. So when someone downloads LLMA, they're not trusting a faceless startup. They're trusting a family that built the receipts before they built the app. The hard part is keeping a line between the brand and my actual dinner table. We protect that line on purpose.

Q: Have you taken outside money, or is this all you?

All me. LLMA Ventures, bootstrapped, no investors telling me to add features that betray the mission. That matters more than people think. The second you take money to grow fast, somebody asks you to add swiping, add ads, add the stuff that makes dating apps miserable. I'd rather grow slow and stay clean than grow fast and become the thing I built this to replace.

"I'd rather grow slow and stay clean than grow fast and become the thing I built this to replace."

Q: What does success actually look like for you?

Not downloads. I measure this in weddings and chosen families and people who finally stopped settling. If a million people install LLMA and ten of them build a real life together, those ten are the scoreboard. I'm not chasing the biggest app. I'm chasing the most intentional one. Subtraction over addition. Every feature has to earn its place. Every match has to mean something.

Q: What would you tell another founder trying to build something this personal?

Build the thing only you can build. The market is crowded with people copying each other. It is almost empty of people telling the truth about their own lives and turning it into something useful for somebody else.

"Your story is your moat. Use it. Stay Bold. Stay Inspired. That's not a tagline. It's the build order."

About LLMA

LLMA (Life and Love Made Authentic) is a matchmaking platform designed for lavender marriages, co-parenting partnerships, and platonic life partnerships, built by someone who is actually living one. Now available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play, LLMA connects adults seeking genuine companionship, shared family structure, and lifelong partnership outside of romantic or sexual relationships.

The platform replaces swiping with a slower, more thoughtful matching process built on values, life goals, and compatibility. It features a personality and connection system called "Cards on the Table," with 160 original prompts across 20 decks. Every profile is manually reviewed before it becomes visible, and users can report or block others at any time. LLMA is built natively on both platforms, Swift on iOS and Kotlin on Android, on a shared Supabase backend engineered to be fast, private, and and purposeful.



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