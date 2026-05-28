FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 28, 2026

Missouri awards over $1.4 million in state equipment grants to volunteer fire departments to bolster firefighting capabilities in rural communities

The Department of Public Safety has awarded a total of $1.455 million to 108 fire departments across the state to bolster the firefighting capabilities of small volunteer departments that provide critical protection to their rural communities. The Missouri Volunteer Fire Department Grant provided up to $15,000 for the purchase of equipment to small volunteer departments with annual operating budgets of $50,000 or less, where resources for essential firefighting equipment can be strained.

“Missouri’s firefighters stand guard, protecting our communities from fires, natural disasters and other emergencies each and every day,” Governor Mike Kehoe said. “We’re glad to see this funding put to work for precisely the reason we created the grant – to provide essential firefighting and safety equipment to the smallest volunteer departments, whose members define selfless community service each time they respond to a call.”

The most requested items were firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and interoperable radios and repeaters for communication. There was also strong demand for basic supplies like hoses, nozzles, power tools and saws.

“We are extremely pleased to see this funding supplying vitally important equipment to agencies that, despite their small size and tight budgets, provide a true lifeline to the small, rural communities they serve,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “The 108 volunteer firefighting agencies that received this funding make tremendous sacrifices and take on great risks to themselves in order to protect their neighbors and small businesses that are crucial to their communities.”

DPS announced the first-ever Missouri Volunteer Fire Department Grant in October 2025. There was a 5% local cash match, which means for equipment costing $15,789.47, the local match share would be $789.47 and the state share of 95% would be $15,000. The performance period of the grant ended May 15, 2026.

Missouri Volunteer Fire Department Grant Recipients

Advance Fire Department

Alton Fire Department

Arbyrd Volunteer Fire Department

Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department

City of Auxvasse

Baring Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Bell City Volunteer Fire Department

Bellflower Volunteer Fire Protection District

Bennett Spring Fire Protection District

Benton Fire Department

Bolckow Fire Protection District

Bradleyville Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Brandsville Fire Protection District

Brixey-Rockbridge Volunteer Fire Department

Bronaugh Community Fire Protection Association

Browning Rural Fire Department

Bucklin and New Boston Volunteer Fire Department

Bunker Volunteer Fire Department

City of Cardwell

Caulfield Membership Fire Department

Cedar Creek Fire Protection District

Chamois Fire Protection District

Clarence Fire Department

Clark County Fire Corporation

Cloud 9 Ranch Volunteer Fire Department

Cooter Volunteer Fire Department

City of Crane

Cross Timbers Rural Fire Department

Curryville Fire Protection District

Dadeville Rural Fire Protection District

Downing Community Fire Association

Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department

Edina Fire Department

Eleven Point Rural Fire Department

Fillmore Fire Protection District

Frankford Fire Department

Frankford/Ashburn Volunteer Rural Fire Department

Freeburg Community Fire Association

Gainesville Volunteer Fire Department

Galt Fire Protection District

Gatewood Volunteer Fire Department

City of Gideon

Goodhope Fire Department

Gorin District Volunteer Fire Department

Graham Fire Protection District

Grandin Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Green Ridge Community Fire Department

Greentop Fire Association

Grovespring Area Fire Protection Association

Highway K Volunteer Fire Department

Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department

Hornersville Fire Department

Ironton Fire Department

Jadwin Volunteer Fire Department

Kahoka Fire Department

Knox City Volunteer Fire Department

Lake Road FF14/FF17 Volunteer Fire Department

Leadington Fire Department

Liberty Township Fire Protection District

Licking Rural Fire Department

Lilbourn Volunteer Fire Department

Linneus Fire Protection District

Long Lane Volunteer Fire Department

Lowndes Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department

Maitland Volunteer Fire Protection District

Martinsburg Area Fire Protection District

Matthews Volunteer Fire Department

Mayview Fire Protection District

Meadville Community Fire Protection District

Miller City Fire Department

Missouri State Fair Fire Department

Montauk Rural Fire Department

Morehouse Fire Rescue

Myrtle Fire Department

New London City Volunteer Fire Department

New London Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Norwood Community Volunteer Fire Department

Novelty-Plevna Community Rural Fire Department

Osage Valley Fire Protection District

Osborn Fire Protection District

Portageville Rural Fire Department

Pumpkin Center Fire Protection District

Qulin Fire Protection District

Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department

Revere Volunteer Fire Department

Rhineland Area Volunteer Fire Department

Ripley County Fire Department

Rosendale Fire Protection District

Senath Fire Department

Shelby Rural Fire Department

Skyline Area Volunteer Fire Department

Squires Volunteer Fire Department

City of Stockton

Stotts City Fire Protection District

Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department

City of Thayer

Thomasville Volunteer Fire Department

Timber Community Fire Protection District

Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department

Tunas Volunteer Fire Department

Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department

Urbana Rural Fire Department

Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department

Wappapello Volunteer Fire Department

Wardell Fire Department

Wayland Fire Protection Association

Webb Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Whitewater Fire Protection District

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov