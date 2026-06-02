Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Unveils Summer Lineup of Family Experiences, Dining Events and Patriotic Celebrations

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa The Racquet Center at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Conservatory Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Our summer programming is designed to create memorable experiences for every generation.” — Managing Director, Carlton Grant

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida, is set to bring together sun-soaked days, family-friendly adventures and coastal experiences designed for guests of all ages. From glow-in-the-dark putt-putt and dive-in movies to golf camps, foam parties and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the oceanfront resort’s 2026 summer programming offers a vibrant lineup of activities throughout the summer season.Guests can enjoy a mix of signature resort traditions and new seasonal programming, including nightly s’mores under the stars, live entertainment, private beachfront firepit experiences, family lawn games and rotating craft activities. The resort’s Kids Crew program returns with themed drop-off experiences for children ages 4 to 12, featuring activities such as Spy Camp, Superhero Academy, Water Day and Under the Sea adventures.“Our summer programming is designed to create memorable experiences for every generation,” said Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “Whether guests are joining us for a long holiday weekend, a family golf getaway or a relaxing beach escape, we’ve curated experiences that encourage connection, fun and unforgettable moments on the Florida coast.”Golf and racquet sports remain at the center of the resort’s summer offerings. Families can take advantage of the Family Fairways afternoon golf program, while young golfers can sharpen their skills during Junior Golf Camps beginning in June. Tennis and pickleball clinics for all skill levels will also be offered throughout the summer season.Fitness enthusiasts can participate in a robust weekly schedule of wellness classes including yoga sculpt, aqua fitness, tabata, stretch fusion and cardio training. In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the resort will also host “Generations in Motion,” a family-friendly fitness experience designed to bring all ages together through movement and wellness.Summer highlights include:• Mermaid Elle appearances at the Fantasy Pool Complex in June and July• Nightly Glow-in-the-Dark Putt-Putt experiences throughout the summer• Fourth of July programming including Red, White & Glow festivities, fireworks, family entertainment and patriotic dining specials• A 250th Anniversary Celebration Buffet and pre-fixe dinner at Atlantic Grille on July 5The resort will also introduce seasonal spa offerings each month, including summer skin recovery treatments, body polish experiences and special gentlemen’s spa discounts throughout June and July.Guests visiting later in the season can also look ahead to signature fall events, including the Labor Day Luau Dinner Show and the 4th Annual Food & Wine Classic in September.Located along the Atlantic coastline south of St. Augustine, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features a mile-long stretch of cinnamon sand beach, multiple pools, luxury accommodations, a full-service spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, marina access and two championship golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.Holiday happenings details are at hammockbeach.com/play/holidays/. For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach.

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