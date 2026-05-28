Residents Encouraged to Receive mpox Vaccinations in Light of Uptick in Cases Nationally and in Boston

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and partners at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health are monitoring an uptick in mpox cases in Boston and are encouraging at-risk individuals to get vaccinated. There is no widespread public health threat from mpox at this time, but at-risk residents, including gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men are encouraged to protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated. The mpox vaccine is two doses given 28 days apart. It is extremely effective in preventing severe illness from mpox and is the best tool to stop the spread of disease. For more information about mpox and how to protect yourself and others, visit boston.gov/mpox.

This year, BPHC and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement (MOLA) are partnering together to offer mpox vaccinations at the Pride flag raising at City Hall on June 1, 2026 on the 3rd Floor Mezzanine from 1:00-4:00pm. Additional clinics will be hosted with City partners throughout the summer; dates will be available at boston.gov/vaccine as they are scheduled.

Mpox vaccinations are also currently available at Mass General Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Fenway Health. Recently, numerous pharmacies in Boston have also begun administering mpox vaccine. A full list of vaccination locations is available here.

“Boston’s diverse LGBTQIA2S+ community is part of what makes our city great, and as we prepare to celebrate Pride month, I’m proud that we are offering services to keep everyone safe and healthy. The best way individuals can protect themselves from mpox is by getting vaccinated and avoiding physical and sexual contact with anyone who has a new rash or sores,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “While we are monitoring cases in Boston, residents should rest assured that there is no widespread public health threat at this time.”

“At the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement, we are proud to partner with the Boston Public Health Commission to ensure our communities have access to accurate information and affirming care,” said Jullieanne Lee, Executive Director. “Offering mpox vaccinations at our Pride Kick Off celebration on June 1st at City Hall Plaza is about meeting people where they are and making it easier to take care of ourselves and each other. We encourage our community to consider getting vaccinated and to stay informed so we can keep our communities healthy, safe, and connected.”

"As we celebrate Pride, our time of visibility, resilience, and joy, getting vaccinated against mpox is one more way we show up for each other,” said Dr. Will Giordano-Perez, Fenway's Chief Medical Officer. “Taking this step means we protect the health of our chosen family and keep Pride a safe celebration for all."

The Mpox vaccine is safe and proven to be most effective two weeks after the second dose is administered. The vaccine is 80% effective at preventing illness and highly effective in lessening symptoms. Residents who have already received both doses do not need a booster. If someone believes they have Mpox, they should seek medical attention immediately and avoid contact with others and pets. Symptoms include:

Regardless of vaccination status, individuals with mpox symptoms should abstain from sexual activity and see a doctor. mpox spreads through close, direct contact with an infected person's skin lesions, scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread through extensive contact with surfaces or materials such as clothing or bed linens. Mpox does not spread through incidental contact like brushing up against someone on a crowded train car, or shopping in the same store.